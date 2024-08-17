Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Summary

Interarch Building Products Ltd was originally incorporated as Luxalon Building Products Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, in New Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 1983 issued by the Registrar of Companies at New Delhi. The name of Company was changed to Interarch Building Products Private Limited dated August 9, 1985. Subsequently, Company became a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from July 1, 1996 and the name was changed to Interarch Building Products Limited. Again, Companys status got converted from a deemed Public Limited Company to a Private Limited Company and ultimately the name changed to Interarch Building Products Private Limited dated August 9, 1985. Then, the Company was finally converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Interarch Building Products Limited, with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 15, 2023 issued by the RoC.The Company are one of the leading turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers in India with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, on-site project management capabilities for installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings. The Company further had the second largest aggregate installed capacity of 141,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) among integrated PEB players in India. In 1993, the Company introduced metal roofing and cladding system under the brand name TRACDEK. In 2000, it established 1st PEB Manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. On commencing the operations in Greater Noida, since 2001, the Company established Manufacturing of Pantnagar Plant in Uttarakhand in 2005. It commenced supply from Tamil Nadu Manufacturing Facility I in 2007; again set up Kichha Manufacturing Facility in Uttarakhand in 2008. Thereafter, started the supply from Tamil Nadu Manufacturing Facility II in 2009. In 2011, the Company completed roofing and sheeting for Delhi Airport . In 2021, it expanded the Kichha facility. The Company worked with industry leaders in project development and construction, providing support to critical industrial, commercial and infrastructure projects.The Company is proposing the Public Offer aggregating Rs 200 Cr. Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and by issuing 4,447,630 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.