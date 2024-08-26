|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Interarch Building Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports of Statutory Auditors thereon for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half yearly ended 30th September2024 (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Interarch Building Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR)Regulation 2015to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June2024. APPROVE THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE Q1 ENDED 30JUNE 2024 ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT RECEIVED FROM STATUTORY AUDITORS AND OTHER AGENDA ITEMS. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024)
