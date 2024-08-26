iifl-logo-icon 1
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Interarch Building Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports of Statutory Auditors thereon for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half yearly ended 30th September2024 (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Interarch Building Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR)Regulation 2015to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June2024. APPROVE THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE Q1 ENDED 30JUNE 2024 ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT RECEIVED FROM STATUTORY AUDITORS AND OTHER AGENDA ITEMS. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024)

Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd: Related News

Interarch Buildings Shares Close at ₹1195

26 Aug 2024|03:54 PM

The IPO, which consisted of a fresh issuance worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 44.48 lakh shares, drew massive interest

Read More
Interarch IPO Debuts at 44% Premium

26 Aug 2024|09:49 AM

Through the IPO, the company aims to raise ₹200 crore via a fresh issue and ₹400.29 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS)

Read More
Interarch Building Products IPO subscribed 93.00 times

21 Aug 2024|04:09 PM

Interarch Building Products' initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, August 19, and will close today, August 21.

Read More
Interarch Building Products IPO subscribed 7.89 times Day 2

20 Aug 2024|03:25 PM

Retail investors will receive 35% of the issue size, eligible institutional investors will receive 50%, and non-institutional investors will receive the remaining 15%.

Read More
