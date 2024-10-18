Indian Overseas Bank Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1,975.09
-2,318.29
6,431.71
4,642.2
Other operating items
Operating
1,975.09
-2,318.29
6,431.71
4,642.2
Capital expenditure
84.54
1,009.41
133.12
1,042.71
Free cash flow
2,059.63
-1,308.88
6,564.83
5,684.91
Equity raised
25,795.83
28,836.14
29,340.49
27,927.57
Investing
-7,535.43
-108.55
9,061.3
8,819.45
Financing
4,24,771.23
4,94,318.46
4,80,956.04
4,44,898.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
148.24
Net in cash
4,45,091.26
5,21,737.17
5,25,922.66
4,87,479.13
