Indian Overseas Bank Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18,902.41
18,902.41
18,902.41
16,436.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,039.89
6,360.53
4,097.98
507.82
Net Worth
27,942.3
25,262.94
23,000.39
16,944.81
Minority Interest
Debt
3,16,292.55
2,81,687.06
2,65,229.56
2,43,959.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,44,234.85
3,06,950
2,88,229.95
2,60,904.69
Fixed Assets
3,739.76
3,709.98
3,364.9
2,918.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
99,632.08
94,170.41
98,179.31
95,494.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8,989.78
10,410.22
5,669.03
3,994.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16,788.55
17,194.2
16,816.24
17,100.36
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7,798.77
-6,783.98
-11,147.21
-13,105.67
Cash
18,554.42
20,606.82
36,773.19
30,776.34
Total Assets
1,30,916.04
1,28,897.43
1,43,986.43
1,33,184.03
