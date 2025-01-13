iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Overseas Bank Peer Comparison

50.64
(0.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,636.75

19.1912,64,075.3516,820.971.1774,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,225.45

20.158,82,368.7611,745.880.840,537.38360.91

State Bank of India

SBIN

764.1

9.716,83,982.8818,331.441.791,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,758.6

25.553,58,915.053,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

991.05

12.313,21,968.796,303.770.130,953.94532.06

I O B: RELATED NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

13 Jan 2025|07:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

Indian Overseas Bank's Q2 net profit up by 24% y-o-y

Indian Overseas Bank’s Q2 net profit up by 24% y-o-y

18 Oct 2024|02:10 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.72% in the September quarter, compared to 2.89% in the June quarter.

IOB Secures ₹123.87 Crore Income Tax Refund for FY 2021-22

IOB Secures ₹123.87 Crore Income Tax Refund for FY 2021-22

20 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

The order confirms a tax refund amounting to ₹123.87 Crore, including interest under Section 244A, for the assessment year 2021-22.

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 net profit jumps 26.5% y-o-y to ₹632.80 Crore

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 net profit jumps 26.5% y-o-y to ₹632.80 Crore

23 Jul 2024|10:38 AM

The provision coverage ratio also increased to 96.96% as of the June quarter, up from 96.85% in the same quarter last fiscal.

