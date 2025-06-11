iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indian Overseas Bank Cuts Lending Rate by 50 bps

11 Jun 2025 , 07:38 PM

Indian Overseas Bank has announced it’s trimming its lending rate by 50 basis points, just a day after the RBI lowered the repo rate to 5.50% in its latest policy review. Starting June 12, the bank’s repo linked lending rate (RLLR) will be down from 8.85% to 8.35%.

This rate cut isn’t just following the central bank’s lead; it’s also a move likely aimed at improving credit demand in the months ahead. Meanwhile, the bank ended the March quarter on a strong note. Its net profit came in at ₹1,051 crore, which is a 30% rise compared to the same period last year. The bank’s net interest income also grew, climbing 13% year-on-year to reach ₹3,123 crore.

In Q4, the bank set aside ₹200 crore for bad loans that’s down by half from the ₹400 crore it provisioned in the December quarter. Gross NPAs came down to 2.14%, compared to 2.55% last quarter. Net NPA fell slightly to 0.37%. Even the return on assets nudged higher, touching 1.12% versus 0.94% in the same quarter last year.

The board has also cleared plans to raise up to ₹4,000 crore in equity capital. This could be through any of the usual routes FPO, rights issue, QIP, or even preferential allotment depending on shareholder approval in the upcoming AGM or EGM.

The bank’s looking to raise another ₹1,000 crore through Tier-II bonds under Basel-III norms, possibly with a greenshoe option, depending on funding needs for the year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank News
  • RBI
  • RBI repo rate
  • RBI Repo Reduction
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.