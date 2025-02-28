iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IOB Receives ₹699.52 Crore GST Demand

28 Feb 2025 , 10:00 PM

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) received a tax demand notice of ₹699.52 crore from the Deputy Commissioner (ST)-III, Large Taxpayers Unit, Chennai-35. The notice relates to quantum of alleged GST liability with respect to assessment year 2020-21.

It also includes ₹35.26 crore penalty imposed by the tax authorities towards tax, interest and penalty. The demand notice was issued after the bank’s GST filings were audited annually. Officials found discrepancies in the filings that resulted in the tax claim.

IOB has disputed the demand, arguing that it has a strong case to challenge the action. The bank has pursued legal avenues and contends that the request is not legally justified. The appellate authorities would inevitably quash the order based on legal opinion, IOB expects.

The bank has made it clear that the demand notice will not materially impact its financial position. “The current issue will have no impact on the operation, profitability and business activities of the bank.” IOB continues to be optimistic about a resolution and is pursuing the matter through the appropriate legal channels.

Related Tags

  • Bank News
  • GST Demand
  • Indian Overseas Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank News
  • IOB
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|01:34 PM
Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in sales in Feb 2025

Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in sales in Feb 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|12:27 PM
Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Birla Estates gets ₹500 Crore booking value for Trimaya Phase III

Birla Estates gets ₹500 Crore booking value for Trimaya Phase III

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 199,400 units in February 2025

Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 199,400 units in February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.