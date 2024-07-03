iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Overseas Bank Half Yearly Results

50.6
(-1.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:44:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

16,077.37

16,555.31

13,175.66

12,638.21

10,885.21

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,428.28

1,534.55

1,131.11

1,210.69

893.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,428.28

1,534.55

1,131.11

1,210.69

893.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.75

0.81

0.6

0.64

0.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18,902.41

18,902.41

18,902.41

18,902.41

18,902.41

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

75.77

77.44

68.65

69.76

69.32

PBDTM(%)

12.97

17.76

10.18

14.15

9.84

PATM(%)

10.66

11.97

10.05

11.8

9.75

I O B: Related NEWS

Indian Overseas Bank’s Q2 net profit up by 24% y-o-y

Indian Overseas Bank’s Q2 net profit up by 24% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|02:10 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.72% in the September quarter, compared to 2.89% in the June quarter.

Read More
IOB Secures ₹123.87 Crore Income Tax Refund for FY 2021-22

IOB Secures ₹123.87 Crore Income Tax Refund for FY 2021-22

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

The order confirms a tax refund amounting to ₹123.87 Crore, including interest under Section 244A, for the assessment year 2021-22.

Read More
Indian Overseas Bank Q1 net profit jumps 26.5% y-o-y to ₹632.80 Crore

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 net profit jumps 26.5% y-o-y to ₹632.80 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|10:38 AM

The provision coverage ratio also increased to 96.96% as of the June quarter, up from 96.85% in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Overseas Bank

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.