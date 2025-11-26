Top Stocks for Today - 26th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharti Airtel: Reports stated that Indian Continent Investment has triggered a block deal in the company. The transaction is valued at ₹7,100 Crore ($806 Million). Indian Continent Investment is Bharti Airtel’s promoter entity. The deal size includes 3.43 Crore shares, aggregating to about 0.56% of the outstanding equity share capital of the company. The transaction is priced at an offer floor price of ₹2,096.70 each. This is a discount of 3% to the stock’s last closing price.

NCC: The infra business announced that it has received a letter of acceptance from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam. The contract underlines the expansion and modernisation of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati. The order is valued at ₹2,062.71 Crore, excluding GST.

Indian Overseas Bank: The bank informed that it will receive an income tax refund of ₹835.08 Crore for Assessment Year 2022-23. This is established by an order issued by the Income Tax Department. The refund amount is inclusive of interest payable under Section 244A.

HCL Tech: The business said that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This aims to accelerate transformation across the financial services industry through autonomous, AI-powered solutions.

NELCO: The company announced that it has received a major regulatory boost in the form of additional authorisation from the Department of Telecommunication (DoT). This is called UL VNO-GMPCS. The approval is dated November 25, 2025.

