iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Top Stocks for Today - 26th November 2025

26 Nov 2025 , 07:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharti Airtel: Reports stated that Indian Continent Investment has triggered a block deal in the company. The transaction is valued at ₹7,100 Crore ($806 Million). Indian Continent Investment is Bharti Airtel’s promoter entity. The deal size includes 3.43 Crore shares, aggregating to about 0.56% of the outstanding equity share capital of the company. The transaction is priced at an offer floor price of ₹2,096.70 each. This is a discount of 3% to the stock’s last closing price.

NCC: The infra business announced that it has received a letter of acceptance from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam. The contract underlines the expansion and modernisation of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati. The order is valued at ₹2,062.71 Crore, excluding GST.

Indian Overseas Bank: The bank informed that it will receive an income tax refund of ₹835.08 Crore for Assessment Year 2022-23. This is established by an order issued by the Income Tax Department. The refund amount is inclusive of interest payable under Section 244A.

HCL Tech: The business said that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This aims to accelerate transformation across the financial services industry through autonomous, AI-powered solutions.

NELCO: The company announced that it has received a major regulatory boost in the form of additional authorisation from the Department of Telecommunication (DoT). This is called UL VNO-GMPCS. The approval is dated November 25, 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Stock to Watch Out
  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top Stocks in News Today
  • Top Stocks to Watch Out
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

European Commission Clears Dr. Reddy’s AVT03 Biosimilar for Launch Across EU and EEA

European Commission Clears Dr. Reddy’s AVT03 Biosimilar for Launch Across EU and EEA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|10:21 AM
Pavna Industries Plans ₹250 Crore Investment in Uttar Pradesh Under New Agreement

Pavna Industries Plans ₹250 Crore Investment in Uttar Pradesh Under New Agreement

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|10:07 AM
Zen Technologies Wins ₹108 Crore Defence Order for Tank Gunnery Training Simulators

Zen Technologies Wins ₹108 Crore Defence Order for Tank Gunnery Training Simulators

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|09:56 AM
Avantel Wins Rs 17.55 Crore Order From Bharat Electronics for Communication Systems

Avantel Wins Rs 17.55 Crore Order From Bharat Electronics for Communication Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|09:46 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 26th November 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 26th November 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|07:17 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.