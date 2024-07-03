Indian Overseas Bank Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
29,730.97
23,523.42
21,641.17
4,009.75
3,706.7
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,665.66
2,103.99
1,709.28
416.97
231.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,665.66
2,103.99
1,709.28
416.97
231.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.41
1.11
0.9
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18,902.41
18,902.41
18,902.41
444.79
444.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
11,12,00,000
11,12,00,000
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
25
25
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
73.33
69.56
72.88
77.5
78.5
PBDTM(%)
14.22
12.12
10.62
12.51
9.02
PATM(%)
11.07
10.84
10.21
11.96
7.28
