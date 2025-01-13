iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Overseas Bank Board Meeting

49.91
(-7.18%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

I O B CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
INDIAN OVERSEAS BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
INDIAN OVERSEAS BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
INDIAN OVERSEAS BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
INDIAN OVERSEAS BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Capital Raising Plan of the Bank for FY 2024-25 through Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/ Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Preferential issue or any other mode or combination thereof and /or through issue of BASEL III compliant Tier II Bonds or such other securities as may be permitted under the applicable laws subject to necessary regulatory approvals and in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval. Capital Raising Plan for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.04.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
INDIAN OVERSEAS BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited (Reveiwed) Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended Decemeber 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)

I O B: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

13 Jan 2025|07:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

Indian Overseas Bank’s Q2 net profit up by 24% y-o-y

Indian Overseas Bank’s Q2 net profit up by 24% y-o-y

18 Oct 2024|02:10 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.72% in the September quarter, compared to 2.89% in the June quarter.

IOB Secures ₹123.87 Crore Income Tax Refund for FY 2021-22

IOB Secures ₹123.87 Crore Income Tax Refund for FY 2021-22

20 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

The order confirms a tax refund amounting to ₹123.87 Crore, including interest under Section 244A, for the assessment year 2021-22.

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 net profit jumps 26.5% y-o-y to ₹632.80 Crore

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 net profit jumps 26.5% y-o-y to ₹632.80 Crore

23 Jul 2024|10:38 AM

The provision coverage ratio also increased to 96.96% as of the June quarter, up from 96.85% in the same quarter last fiscal.

