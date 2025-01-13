|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|INDIAN OVERSEAS BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|INDIAN OVERSEAS BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|INDIAN OVERSEAS BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|INDIAN OVERSEAS BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Capital Raising Plan of the Bank for FY 2024-25 through Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/ Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Preferential issue or any other mode or combination thereof and /or through issue of BASEL III compliant Tier II Bonds or such other securities as may be permitted under the applicable laws subject to necessary regulatory approvals and in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval. Capital Raising Plan for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|INDIAN OVERSEAS BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited (Reveiwed) Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended Decemeber 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)
