SectorTrading
Open₹109
Prev. Close₹107.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,26,003.83
Day's High₹117.34
Day's Low₹108.56
52 Week's High₹117.34
52 Week's Low₹96.7
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50,578.82
P/E158.1
EPS0.71
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
The company's revenue increased 17.41% year over year in FY24, while its profit after taxes soared 43.78%.Read More
27% of the subscriptions went to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). It had previously collected Rs 2,400 crore from anchor investors.Read More
For retail investors, the minimum application size for the public offering is 190 shares per lot, or Rs 14,820.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4,508.72
4,506.59
4,503.3
4,484.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,066.02
745.02
491.26
284.48
Net Worth
5,574.74
5,251.61
4,994.56
4,768.61
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
8,911.95
7,586.04
5,588.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,911.95
7,586.04
5,588.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
33.18
32.86
65.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Gunender Kapur
Chairperson
NEHA BANSAL
Independent Director
Soumya Rajan
Non Executive Director
Sanjeev Aga
Non Executive Director
NISHANT SHARMA
Non Executive Director
Manas Tandon
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Luthra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
Summary
Vishal Mega Mart Limited was originally incorporated as Rishanth Wholesale Trading Private Limited at Gurugram as a Private Limited Company dated March 26, 2018, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the name Rishanth Wholesale Trading Private Limited was changed to Vishal Mega Mart Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on May 28, 2020. The Company got converted to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Vishal Mega Mart Limited vide Incorporation Certificate on May 10, 2024 issued by the RoC.The Company is a one stop destination, which target for middle and lower-middle income India. It offer products across three major product categories, i.e., retail trading of apparels, general merchandise and fast moving consumer goods holding a network of 626 stores. The store selection process expedites new store rollouts in a sustainable manner country-wide, and considers factors such as population, market density, proximity to consumers, and accessibility by road with parking facilities, among others. These stores have good visibility with optimal upfront investment, thereby executing store deployments with low capital expenditure and short breakeven periods. The apparel category of products includes t-shirts, shirts, denim, athletic and leisure wear, night wear, innerwear, western wear, formal wear, and ethnic wear for men, women, children, and infants. They prioritize fashionability, speed-to-market, functionality and feel by identifyin
Read More
The Vishal Mega Mart Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd is ₹50578.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd is 158.1 and 9.08 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishal Mega Mart Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd is ₹96.7 and ₹117.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 0.22%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.