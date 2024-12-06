iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd Share Price

112.18
(4.49%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109
  • Day's High117.34
  • 52 Wk High117.34
  • Prev. Close107.36
  • Day's Low108.56
  • 52 Wk Low 96.7
  • Turnover (lac)1,26,003.83
  • P/E158.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50,578.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

109

Prev. Close

107.36

Turnover(Lac.)

1,26,003.83

Day's High

117.34

Day's Low

108.56

52 Week's High

117.34

52 Week's Low

96.7

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50,578.82

P/E

158.1

EPS

0.71

Divi. Yield

0

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vishal Mega Mart Stock Opens 41% Above IPO Price

Vishal Mega Mart Stock Opens 41% Above IPO Price

18 Dec 2024|10:30 AM

The company's revenue increased 17.41% year over year in FY24, while its profit after taxes soared 43.78%.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Subscribed Completely

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Subscribed Completely

12 Dec 2024|03:21 PM

27% of the subscriptions went to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). It had previously collected Rs 2,400 crore from anchor investors.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Subscribed 44%

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Subscribed 44%

11 Dec 2024|04:24 PM

For retail investors, the minimum application size for the public offering is 190 shares per lot, or Rs 14,820.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:15 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 98.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 98.76%

Non-Promoter- 1.23%

Institutions: 1.23%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4,508.72

4,506.59

4,503.3

4,484.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,066.02

745.02

491.26

284.48

Net Worth

5,574.74

5,251.61

4,994.56

4,768.61

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

8,911.95

7,586.04

5,588.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,911.95

7,586.04

5,588.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

33.18

32.86

65.34

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Gunender Kapur

Chairperson

NEHA BANSAL

Independent Director

Soumya Rajan

Non Executive Director

Sanjeev Aga

Non Executive Director

NISHANT SHARMA

Non Executive Director

Manas Tandon

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Luthra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

Summary

Vishal Mega Mart Limited was originally incorporated as Rishanth Wholesale Trading Private Limited at Gurugram as a Private Limited Company dated March 26, 2018, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the name Rishanth Wholesale Trading Private Limited was changed to Vishal Mega Mart Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on May 28, 2020. The Company got converted to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Vishal Mega Mart Limited vide Incorporation Certificate on May 10, 2024 issued by the RoC.The Company is a one stop destination, which target for middle and lower-middle income India. It offer products across three major product categories, i.e., retail trading of apparels, general merchandise and fast moving consumer goods holding a network of 626 stores. The store selection process expedites new store rollouts in a sustainable manner country-wide, and considers factors such as population, market density, proximity to consumers, and accessibility by road with parking facilities, among others. These stores have good visibility with optimal upfront investment, thereby executing store deployments with low capital expenditure and short breakeven periods. The apparel category of products includes t-shirts, shirts, denim, athletic and leisure wear, night wear, innerwear, western wear, formal wear, and ethnic wear for men, women, children, and infants. They prioritize fashionability, speed-to-market, functionality and feel by identifyin
Company FAQs

What is the Vishal Mega Mart Ltd share price today?

The Vishal Mega Mart Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd is ₹50578.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd is 158.1 and 9.08 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishal Mega Mart Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd is ₹96.7 and ₹117.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd?

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 0.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 76.02 %
Institutions - 10.95 %
Public - 13.03 %

