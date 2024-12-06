Vishal Mega Mart Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
8,911.95
7,586.04
5,588.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,911.95
7,586.04
5,588.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
33.18
32.86
65.34
Total Income
8,945.13
7,618.89
5,653.85
Total Expenditure
7,663.35
6,565.52
4,784.83
PBIDT
1,281.78
1,053.38
869.02
Interest
143.54
161.4
193.81
PBDT
1,138.24
891.98
675.21
Depreciation
517.29
461.44
405.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
160.61
121.45
93.18
Deferred Tax
-1.59
-12.19
-26.3
Reported Profit After Tax
461.94
321.27
202.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
461.94
321.27
202.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
461.94
321.27
202.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.02
0.71
0.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
4,508.72
4,506.59
4,503.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.38
13.88
15.55
PBDTM(%)
12.77
11.75
12.08
PATM(%)
5.18
4.23
3.62
The company's revenue increased 17.41% year over year in FY24, while its profit after taxes soared 43.78%.Read More
27% of the subscriptions went to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). It had previously collected Rs 2,400 crore from anchor investors.Read More
For retail investors, the minimum application size for the public offering is 190 shares per lot, or Rs 14,820.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.