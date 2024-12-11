Vishal Mega Mart IPO Subscribed 44%

After receiving Rs 2,400 crore from anchor investors on December 10, Vishal Mega Mart’s Rs 8,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for public subscription today.

Investors are paying close attention to the much-anticipated public offering of the grocery chain based in Gurugram. The company’s strategic goals to enter Tier-II cities and the rising per capita income in India are expected to sustain long-term benefits.

As of 4:21 pm, the NII portion was subscribed 88% where as the retail portion was subscribed 49%.

Bidding for the Rs 8,000-crore public offering began on December 11 and will end on December 13. The IPO’s price range has been set at Rs 74–78 per share.

For retail investors, the minimum application size for the public offering is 190 shares per lot, or Rs 14,820. For the retail sector, the maximum subscription limit is 13 lots, or Rs 192,660. HNIs are permitted to bid on a minimum of 14 lots for a total of Rs 207,480.

The selected bidders are expected to receive business shares on December 16. KFin Technologies Limited is the issue’s official registrar.

