Vishal Mega Mart IPO Subscribed Completely

On the second day of the December 12 share sale, Vishal Mega Mart’s initial public offering (IPO) received 1.15 times the subscription.

According to BSE data at 3:15 PM, bids for 87.25 crore shares were received for the grocery chain Vishal Mega Mart’s first share sale, out of the 75.67 crore shares available.

While the category for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 98% of the subscriptions, the segment for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 2.73 times as many.

27% of the subscriptions went to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). It had previously collected Rs 2,400 crore from anchor investors.

On December 13, Vishal Mega Mart’s Rs 8,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude. The pricing range for shares is between Rs 74 and Rs 78 per.

Successful bidders are expected to receive their shares on December 16, and on Wednesday, December 18, both the NSE and the BSE are expected to list.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com