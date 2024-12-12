iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishal Mega Mart IPO Subscribed Completely

12 Dec 2024 , 03:21 PM

On the second day of the December 12 share sale, Vishal Mega Mart’s initial public offering (IPO) received 1.15 times the subscription.

According to BSE data at 3:15 PM, bids for 87.25 crore shares were received for the grocery chain Vishal Mega Mart’s first share sale, out of the 75.67 crore shares available.

While the category for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 98% of the subscriptions, the segment for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 2.73 times as many.

27% of the subscriptions went to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). It had previously collected Rs 2,400 crore from anchor investors.

On December 13, Vishal Mega Mart’s Rs 8,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude. The pricing range for shares is between Rs 74 and Rs 78 per.

Successful bidders are expected to receive their shares on December 16, and on Wednesday, December 18, both the NSE and the BSE are expected to list.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
