Vishal Mega Mart Ltd Half Yearly Results

111.04
(-2.24%)
Jan 8, 2025|10:49:58 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5,032.51

4,692.49

4,219.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,032.51

4,692.49

4,219.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

20.9

17.21

15.98

Total Income

5,053.42

4,709.69

4,235.44

Total Expenditure

4,364.48

4,014.99

3,648.35

PBIDT

688.94

694.7

587.09

Interest

68.42

69.25

74.29

PBDT

620.52

625.45

512.8

Depreciation

278.87

268.15

249.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

98.31

97.38

63.22

Deferred Tax

-10.8

-6.66

5.07

Reported Profit After Tax

254.14

266.58

195.36

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

254.14

266.58

195.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

254.14

266.58

195.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.56

0.59

0.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

4,508.72

4,508.72

4,506.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.68

14.8

13.91

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

PATM(%)

5.04

5.68

4.62

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd: Related NEWS

Vishal Mega Mart Stock Opens 41% Above IPO Price

Vishal Mega Mart Stock Opens 41% Above IPO Price

18 Dec 2024|10:30 AM

The company's revenue increased 17.41% year over year in FY24, while its profit after taxes soared 43.78%.

Read More
Vishal Mega Mart IPO Subscribed Completely

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Subscribed Completely

12 Dec 2024|03:21 PM

27% of the subscriptions went to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). It had previously collected Rs 2,400 crore from anchor investors.

Read More
Vishal Mega Mart IPO Subscribed 44%

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Subscribed 44%

11 Dec 2024|04:24 PM

For retail investors, the minimum application size for the public offering is 190 shares per lot, or Rs 14,820.

Read More

