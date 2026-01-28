Vishal Mega Mart Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 19% y-o-y

Vishal Mega Mart posted robust numbers for the quarter ended December 2025. The company reported a stable growth of 19% in its net profit for the period at ₹312.90 Crore. In the previous comparable quarter, the business logged net profit of ₹262.70 Crore.

At around closing, Vishal Mega Mart was trading 3.66% lower at ₹120.45, against the previous close of ₹125.02 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹126.35, and ₹117.35, respectively.

The company posted a double-digit growth of 17% in its revenue for the quarter under review. Revenue from operations for Q3 FY26 stood at ₹3,670 Crore as compared to ₹3,135.90 Crore in the previous comparable period.

Furthermore, the business registered an EBITDA growth of 20% on a year-on-year basis to ₹605.40 Crore as compared to ₹504.40 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company further said that it added 29 gross new stores in the quarter. Hence, taking the aggregate number of stores to 80, over the nine-month period. The company continues to target expansion in strategic states such as Kerala, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

The company witnessed an adjusted same-store annual growth of 9.60%, after adjusting for a 2.10% adverse impact.

