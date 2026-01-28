iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Vishal Mega Mart Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 19% y-o-y

28 Jan 2026 , 03:28 PM

Vishal Mega Mart posted robust numbers for the quarter ended December 2025. The company reported a stable growth of 19% in its net profit for the period at ₹312.90 Crore. In the previous comparable quarter, the business logged net profit of ₹262.70 Crore.

At around closing, Vishal Mega Mart was trading 3.66% lower at ₹120.45, against the previous close of ₹125.02 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹126.35, and ₹117.35, respectively.

The company posted a double-digit growth of 17% in its revenue for the quarter under review. Revenue from operations for Q3 FY26 stood at ₹3,670 Crore as compared to ₹3,135.90 Crore in the previous comparable period.

Furthermore, the business registered an EBITDA growth of 20% on a year-on-year basis to ₹605.40 Crore as compared to ₹504.40 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. 

The company further said that it added 29 gross new stores in the quarter. Hence, taking the aggregate number of stores to 80, over the nine-month period. The company continues to target expansion in strategic states such as Kerala, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

The company witnessed an adjusted same-store annual growth of 9.60%, after adjusting for a 2.10% adverse impact.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Vishal Mega Mart
  • Vishal Mega Mart News
  • Vishal Mega Mart Q3
  • Vishal Mega Mart Q3 Results
  • Vishal Mega Mart Results
  • Vishal Mega Mart Share
  • Vishal Mega Mart Share Price
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEL Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 20.80% y-o-y

BEL Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 20.80% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:42 PM
HAL to establish final assembly line in India for SJ100

HAL to establish final assembly line in India for SJ100

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:35 PM
Titagarh Rail, ABB India collab for 25kV driverless metro propulsion

Titagarh Rail, ABB India collab for 25kV driverless metro propulsion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:29 PM
Vishal Mega Mart Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 19% y-o-y

Vishal Mega Mart Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 19% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:28 PM
ONGC JV ink shipbuilding pacts with Samsung for 2 carriers

ONGC JV ink shipbuilding pacts with Samsung for 2 carriers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|02:07 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.