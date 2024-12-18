iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd Corporate Actions

106.48
(2.27%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:20 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd: Related News

Vishal Mega Mart Stock Opens 41% Above IPO Price

18 Dec 2024|10:30 AM

The company's revenue increased 17.41% year over year in FY24, while its profit after taxes soared 43.78%.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Subscribed Completely

12 Dec 2024|03:21 PM

27% of the subscriptions went to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). It had previously collected Rs 2,400 crore from anchor investors.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Subscribed 44%

11 Dec 2024|04:24 PM

For retail investors, the minimum application size for the public offering is 190 shares per lot, or Rs 14,820.

