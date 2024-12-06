Vishal Mega Mart Ltd Summary

Vishal Mega Mart Limited was originally incorporated as Rishanth Wholesale Trading Private Limited at Gurugram as a Private Limited Company dated March 26, 2018, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the name Rishanth Wholesale Trading Private Limited was changed to Vishal Mega Mart Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on May 28, 2020. The Company got converted to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Vishal Mega Mart Limited vide Incorporation Certificate on May 10, 2024 issued by the RoC.The Company is a one stop destination, which target for middle and lower-middle income India. It offer products across three major product categories, i.e., retail trading of apparels, general merchandise and fast moving consumer goods holding a network of 626 stores. The store selection process expedites new store rollouts in a sustainable manner country-wide, and considers factors such as population, market density, proximity to consumers, and accessibility by road with parking facilities, among others. These stores have good visibility with optimal upfront investment, thereby executing store deployments with low capital expenditure and short breakeven periods. The apparel category of products includes t-shirts, shirts, denim, athletic and leisure wear, night wear, innerwear, western wear, formal wear, and ethnic wear for men, women, children, and infants. They prioritize fashionability, speed-to-market, functionality and feel by identifying latest global and Indian fashion trends and making products of the own brands available at affordable prices. General merchandize category comprises of home appliances, crockery and utensils, home products and furnishings, toys, stationery, travel products and footwear, among others. The fast-moving consumer goods category comprises of food products such as biscuits,savoury snacks (namkeen), noodles, tea, coffee, staples such as mustard oil, soya oil, clarified butter (desi ghee) and spices, and non-food products such as baby diapers, hair oil, sanitary pads and handwash, among others.Following the Order of National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh bench, a Scheme of Amalgamation between Vishal Mega Mart Private Limited (the Company) and Rishanth Wholesale Trading Private Limited was filed by the Company in December, 2018. In terms of the said Scheme of Amalgamation, the entire business of Vishal Mega Mart Private Limited was transferred to Rishanth Wholesale Trading Private Limited and the Scheme was given effect on March 16, 2020. The Company is planning an Initial Public Offer by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 8000 Crore Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.