Summary

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Off-Highway Tyres (OHT) in the specialist segments such as Agricultural, Industrial & Construction, Earthmovers & Port, Mining, Forestry, Lawn & Garden and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Tires. The Company has five state-of-the-art production sites in Aurangabad, Bhiwadi, Chopanki, Dombivali and Bhuj. It operate four subsidiaries in Europe and North America viz. BKT Europe S.r.l. in Seregno, Italy, BKT Tires USA Inc. in Akron, Ohio, BKT Tires Canada Inc. in Toronto, and BKT Tires, Inc. in Brentwood, Tennessee. It sells products in 130 countries worldwide through a network of national distributors.Balkrishna Industries Ltd was incorporated on November 20, 1961. The Company set up its first plant at Aurangabad in 1987. During the year 2002-03, it acquired the Auto Tyre Plant of Govind Rubber Ltd at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. During the financial year 2004-05, it launched Tractor Radial Tyres. It expanded production capacity in Bhiwadi unit and Waluj unit to 42000 tpa and 18000 tpa respectively. It installed 5 MW Wind-Farm near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan for captive usage.In February 2005, the company has set up a 100% subsidiary company in UK under the name of BKT (Europe) Ltd to promote sales and marketing of the products of their tyre division in Europe which commenced their business activities on April 1, 2005. The company expanded the production capacity in Bhiw

