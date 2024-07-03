Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTyres
Open₹2,826.8
Prev. Close₹2,818.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,427.8
Day's High₹2,834.95
Day's Low₹2,710.7
52 Week's High₹3,375
52 Week's Low₹2,193.8
Book Value₹501.19
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52,644.14
P/E33.65
EPS83.64
Divi. Yield0.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.66
38.66
38.66
38.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,823.27
7,550.48
6,885.89
5,968.55
Net Worth
8,861.93
7,589.14
6,924.55
6,007.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8,266.71
5,757.92
4,782.49
3,727.85
yoy growth (%)
43.57
20.39
28.29
15.68
Raw materials
-3,778.55
-2,302.82
-2,126.79
-1,581.32
As % of sales
45.7
39.99
44.47
42.41
Employee costs
-380.43
-325.94
-285.82
-224.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,954.47
1,530.99
1,122.84
1,056.27
Depreciation
-443.77
-406.15
-368.01
-303.83
Tax paid
-543.78
-375.61
-177.86
-340.69
Working capital
816.04
197.06
133.78
-30.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.57
20.39
28.29
15.68
Op profit growth
10.64
42.91
10.37
35.05
EBIT growth
27.35
36.34
4.86
52.88
Net profit growth
22.09
22.26
32.05
63.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,368.87
9,759.53
8,295.12
5,783.19
4,811.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,368.87
9,759.53
8,295.12
5,783.19
4,811.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
449.22
346.53
437.92
172.16
250.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,818.7
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,362.5
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
511.95
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,185.25
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
387.45
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arvind Poddar
Joint Managing Director
Rajiv Poddar
Whole-time Director & CS
Vipul Shah
Non Executive Director
Vijaylaxmi Poddar
Independent Director
Pannkaj Chimanlal Ghadiali
Independent Director
Shruti Shah
Independent Director
Rahul Dutt
Independent Director
Laxmidas V Merchant
Reports by Balkrishna Industries Ltd
Summary
Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Off-Highway Tyres (OHT) in the specialist segments such as Agricultural, Industrial & Construction, Earthmovers & Port, Mining, Forestry, Lawn & Garden and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Tires. The Company has five state-of-the-art production sites in Aurangabad, Bhiwadi, Chopanki, Dombivali and Bhuj. It operate four subsidiaries in Europe and North America viz. BKT Europe S.r.l. in Seregno, Italy, BKT Tires USA Inc. in Akron, Ohio, BKT Tires Canada Inc. in Toronto, and BKT Tires, Inc. in Brentwood, Tennessee. It sells products in 130 countries worldwide through a network of national distributors.Balkrishna Industries Ltd was incorporated on November 20, 1961. The Company set up its first plant at Aurangabad in 1987. During the year 2002-03, it acquired the Auto Tyre Plant of Govind Rubber Ltd at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. During the financial year 2004-05, it launched Tractor Radial Tyres. It expanded production capacity in Bhiwadi unit and Waluj unit to 42000 tpa and 18000 tpa respectively. It installed 5 MW Wind-Farm near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan for captive usage.In February 2005, the company has set up a 100% subsidiary company in UK under the name of BKT (Europe) Ltd to promote sales and marketing of the products of their tyre division in Europe which commenced their business activities on April 1, 2005. The company expanded the production capacity in Bhiw
Read More
The Balkrishna Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2723.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balkrishna Industries Ltd is ₹52644.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Balkrishna Industries Ltd is 33.65 and 5.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balkrishna Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balkrishna Industries Ltd is ₹2193.8 and ₹3375 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Balkrishna Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.74%, 3 Years at 6.59%, 1 Year at 12.48%, 6 Month at -9.43%, 3 Month at -4.93% and 1 Month at -0.83%.
