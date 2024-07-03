iifl-logo-icon 1
Balkrishna Industries Ltd Share Price

2,723.2
(-3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

  • Open2,826.8
  • Day's High2,834.95
  • 52 Wk High3,375
  • Prev. Close2,818.7
  • Day's Low2,710.7
  • 52 Wk Low 2,193.8
  • Turnover (lac)3,427.8
  • P/E33.65
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value501.19
  • EPS83.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52,644.14
  • Div. Yield0.57
View All Historical Data
  • Open3,116.3
  • Day's High3,163.85
  • Spot3,145
  • Prev. Close3,139.1
  • Day's Low3,086.15
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot300
  • OI(Chg %)77,400 (19.3%)
  • Roll Over%3.51
  • Roll Cost0.91
  • Traded Vol.6,19,800 (-22.71%)
View More Futures

Balkrishna Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

2,826.8

Prev. Close

2,818.7

Turnover(Lac.)

3,427.8

Day's High

2,834.95

Day's Low

2,710.7

52 Week's High

3,375

52 Week's Low

2,193.8

Book Value

501.19

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52,644.14

P/E

33.65

EPS

83.64

Divi. Yield

0.57

Balkrishna Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jun, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 02 Nov, 2024

arrow

Balkrishna Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

View More

View More

Balkrishna Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.29%

Non-Promoter- 35.18%

Institutions: 35.17%

Non-Institutions: 6.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Balkrishna Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.66

38.66

38.66

38.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,823.27

7,550.48

6,885.89

5,968.55

Net Worth

8,861.93

7,589.14

6,924.55

6,007.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

8,266.71

5,757.92

4,782.49

3,727.85

yoy growth (%)

43.57

20.39

28.29

15.68

Raw materials

-3,778.55

-2,302.82

-2,126.79

-1,581.32

As % of sales

45.7

39.99

44.47

42.41

Employee costs

-380.43

-325.94

-285.82

-224.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,954.47

1,530.99

1,122.84

1,056.27

Depreciation

-443.77

-406.15

-368.01

-303.83

Tax paid

-543.78

-375.61

-177.86

-340.69

Working capital

816.04

197.06

133.78

-30.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.57

20.39

28.29

15.68

Op profit growth

10.64

42.91

10.37

35.05

EBIT growth

27.35

36.34

4.86

52.88

Net profit growth

22.09

22.26

32.05

63.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,368.87

9,759.53

8,295.12

5,783.19

4,811.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,368.87

9,759.53

8,295.12

5,783.19

4,811.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

449.22

346.53

437.92

172.16

250.78

Balkrishna Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,818.7

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,362.5

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

511.95

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,185.25

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

387.45

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Balkrishna Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arvind Poddar

Joint Managing Director

Rajiv Poddar

Whole-time Director & CS

Vipul Shah

Non Executive Director

Vijaylaxmi Poddar

Independent Director

Pannkaj Chimanlal Ghadiali

Independent Director

Shruti Shah

Independent Director

Rahul Dutt

Independent Director

Laxmidas V Merchant

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Balkrishna Industries Ltd

Summary

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Off-Highway Tyres (OHT) in the specialist segments such as Agricultural, Industrial & Construction, Earthmovers & Port, Mining, Forestry, Lawn & Garden and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Tires. The Company has five state-of-the-art production sites in Aurangabad, Bhiwadi, Chopanki, Dombivali and Bhuj. It operate four subsidiaries in Europe and North America viz. BKT Europe S.r.l. in Seregno, Italy, BKT Tires USA Inc. in Akron, Ohio, BKT Tires Canada Inc. in Toronto, and BKT Tires, Inc. in Brentwood, Tennessee. It sells products in 130 countries worldwide through a network of national distributors.Balkrishna Industries Ltd was incorporated on November 20, 1961. The Company set up its first plant at Aurangabad in 1987. During the year 2002-03, it acquired the Auto Tyre Plant of Govind Rubber Ltd at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. During the financial year 2004-05, it launched Tractor Radial Tyres. It expanded production capacity in Bhiwadi unit and Waluj unit to 42000 tpa and 18000 tpa respectively. It installed 5 MW Wind-Farm near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan for captive usage.In February 2005, the company has set up a 100% subsidiary company in UK under the name of BKT (Europe) Ltd to promote sales and marketing of the products of their tyre division in Europe which commenced their business activities on April 1, 2005. The company expanded the production capacity in Bhiw
Company FAQs

What is the Balkrishna Industries Ltd share price today?

The Balkrishna Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2723.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Balkrishna Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balkrishna Industries Ltd is ₹52644.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Balkrishna Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Balkrishna Industries Ltd is 33.65 and 5.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Balkrishna Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balkrishna Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balkrishna Industries Ltd is ₹2193.8 and ₹3375 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Balkrishna Industries Ltd?

Balkrishna Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.74%, 3 Years at 6.59%, 1 Year at 12.48%, 6 Month at -9.43%, 3 Month at -4.93% and 1 Month at -0.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Balkrishna Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Balkrishna Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.29 %
Institutions - 35.17 %
Public - 6.53 %

