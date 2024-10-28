Dividend 25 Oct 2024 31 Oct 2024 2 Nov 2024 4 200 Interim 2

The Board has declared 2 interim dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the financial year 2024-25.

Dividend 9 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024 4 200 Interim 1

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, the 9th August, 2024 The Board has declared an 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00 Per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each for financial year 2024-25

Dividend 17 May 2024 5 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024 4 200 Final

The Board has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each (Face value) for year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Dividend 24 Jan 2024 2 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024 4 200 Interim 3