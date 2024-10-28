|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|4
|200
|Interim 2
|The Board has declared 2 interim dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the financial year 2024-25.
|Dividend
|9 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|4
|200
|Interim 1
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, the 9th August, 2024 The Board has declared an 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00 Per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each for financial year 2024-25
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|4
|200
|Final
|The Board has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each (Face value) for year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
|Dividend
|24 Jan 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|4
|200
|Interim 3
|The Board has declared 3rd Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity share(200%) on the Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the financial year 2023-24.
