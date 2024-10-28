iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Balkrishna Industries Ltd Dividend

2,700
(-0.93%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:14:59 PM

Balkrishna Inds CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 Oct 202431 Oct 20242 Nov 20244200Interim 2
The Board has declared 2 interim dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the financial year 2024-25.
Dividend9 Aug 202420 Aug 202420 Aug 20244200Interim 1
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, the 9th August, 2024 The Board has declared an 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00 Per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each for financial year 2024-25
Dividend17 May 20245 Jul 20246 Jul 20244200Final
The Board has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each (Face value) for year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Dividend24 Jan 20242 Feb 20242 Feb 20244200Interim 3
The Board has declared 3rd Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity share(200%) on the Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the financial year 2023-24.

Balkrishna Inds: Related News

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Balkrishna Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.