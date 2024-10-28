iifl-logo-icon 1
Balkrishna Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,723.2
(-3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Balkrishna Industries Ltd

Balkrishna Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,954.47

1,530.99

1,122.84

1,056.27

Depreciation

-443.77

-406.15

-368.01

-303.83

Tax paid

-543.78

-375.61

-177.86

-340.69

Working capital

816.04

197.06

133.78

-30.71

Other operating items

Operating

1,782.96

946.29

710.75

381.04

Capital expenditure

1,095.26

460.93

1,438.05

295.85

Free cash flow

2,878.22

1,407.22

2,148.8

676.89

Equity raised

11,907.71

10,034.59

7,982.32

5,631.81

Investing

479.03

355.15

-286.65

483.67

Financing

2,963.09

1,484.72

1,272.25

1,045.53

Dividends paid

463.96

231.98

386.63

53.16

Net in cash

18,692.01

13,513.66

11,503.35

7,891.06


