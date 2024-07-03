Balkrishna Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
6,686.95
7,442.52
5,920.91
4,029.74
3,438.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,686.95
7,442.52
5,920.91
4,029.74
3,438.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
278.48
377.34
328.55
110.87
185.29
Total Income
6,965.43
7,819.86
6,249.46
4,140.61
3,624.26
Total Expenditure
5,112.7
6,302.99
4,415.24
2,769.77
2,551.76
PBIDT
1,852.73
1,516.87
1,834.22
1,370.84
1,072.5
Interest
82
21.94
6.6
8.59
6.49
PBDT
1,770.73
1,494.93
1,827.62
1,362.25
1,066.01
Depreciation
476.57
415.16
335.84
310.09
272.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
282.18
272.62
421.96
255.43
201.52
Deferred Tax
27.24
9.55
9.28
-0.85
-103.26
Reported Profit After Tax
984.74
797.6
1,060.54
797.58
694.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
984.74
797.6
1,060.54
797.58
694.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
984.74
797.6
1,060.54
797.58
694.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
50.94
41.26
54.86
41.26
35.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
600
600
400
600
1,000
Equity
38.66
38.66
38.66
38.66
38.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.7
20.38
30.97
34.01
31.18
PBDTM(%)
26.48
20.08
30.86
33.8
30.99
PATM(%)
14.72
10.71
17.91
19.79
20.2
