Balkrishna Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2,773.9
(1.29%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

6,686.95

7,442.52

5,920.91

4,029.74

3,438.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,686.95

7,442.52

5,920.91

4,029.74

3,438.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

278.48

377.34

328.55

110.87

185.29

Total Income

6,965.43

7,819.86

6,249.46

4,140.61

3,624.26

Total Expenditure

5,112.7

6,302.99

4,415.24

2,769.77

2,551.76

PBIDT

1,852.73

1,516.87

1,834.22

1,370.84

1,072.5

Interest

82

21.94

6.6

8.59

6.49

PBDT

1,770.73

1,494.93

1,827.62

1,362.25

1,066.01

Depreciation

476.57

415.16

335.84

310.09

272.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

282.18

272.62

421.96

255.43

201.52

Deferred Tax

27.24

9.55

9.28

-0.85

-103.26

Reported Profit After Tax

984.74

797.6

1,060.54

797.58

694.95

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

984.74

797.6

1,060.54

797.58

694.95

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

984.74

797.6

1,060.54

797.58

694.95

EPS (Unit Curr.)

50.94

41.26

54.86

41.26

35.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

600

600

400

600

1,000

Equity

38.66

38.66

38.66

38.66

38.66

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.7

20.38

30.97

34.01

31.18

PBDTM(%)

26.48

20.08

30.86

33.8

30.99

PATM(%)

14.72

10.71

17.91

19.79

20.2

