Balkrishna Industries Ltd Option Chain

Balkrishna Industries Ltd Option Chain

2,732.65
(-1.67%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
6000%₹565-5.43%2,600--
900-40%₹315.3-5.88%2,800₹0.05-80%22,800-1.29%
--2,850₹0.05-90%1,500-16.66%
1,200300%₹223-8.99%2,900₹0.15-70%9,000-16.66%
--2,940₹1.80%6000%
3000%₹224.950%2,950₹0.250%13,200-21.42%
--2,960₹0.50%9000%
--2,980₹0.5-69.69%9000%
5,100-5.55%₹119.05-12.23%3,000₹0.05-96.15%14,700-15.51%
00%₹244.950%3,020₹2.2-12%5,70018.75%
6000%₹75-19.22%3,040--
14,1000%₹119.15-6.47%3,050₹0.05-97.22%5,700-40.62%
12,600-12.5%₹5115.25%3,100₹1-84.37%18,900-5.97%
--3,140₹1.5-94.74%2,100-41.66%
7,500-34.21%₹4-68.25%3,150₹1.35-93.31%7,800-13.33%
8,400-52.54%₹1.05-79%3,180₹30-29.24%6,300-12.5%
1,52,100-19.39%₹0.2-92.72%3,200₹54.2-25.08%40,800-55.26%
8,700-30.95%₹0.85-48.48%3,220₹80.3523.8%4,8000%
8,100-48.07%₹0.15-93.87%3,240--
10,800-21.73%₹0.3-75%3,250₹134.30%3,6000%
5,1000%₹0.05-95.45%3,260₹1700%9000%
4,2000%₹0.30%3,280₹155.950%2,7000%
85,500-12.03%₹0.1-83.33%3,300₹152.1512.78%4,5000%
2,7000%₹0.350%3,320--
4,8000%₹0.20%3,340₹149.70%00%
4,5000%₹0.30%3,350₹171.30%6000%
54,600-29.18%₹0.05-87.5%3,400₹240.90%6000%
1,2000%₹3.550%3,440--
4,8000%₹10%3,450--
1,5000%₹3.650%3,460--
--3,480₹264.850%1,2000%
27,300-14.15%₹0.05-66.66%3,500--
9000%₹3.850%3,550--
16,2000%₹0.050%3,560--
16,800-9.67%₹0.05-66.66%3,600₹414.450%3000%
6000%₹2.4-2.04%3,640--
7,500-19.35%₹0.1-50%3,680--
7,200-14.28%₹0.1-33.33%3,700--

Balkrishna Inds: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

