|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8,266.71
5,757.92
4,782.49
3,727.85
yoy growth (%)
43.57
20.39
28.29
15.68
Raw materials
-3,778.55
-2,302.82
-2,126.79
-1,581.32
As % of sales
45.7
39.99
44.47
42.41
Employee costs
-380.43
-325.94
-285.82
-224.29
As % of sales
4.6
5.66
5.97
6.01
Other costs
-2,132.23
-1,343.65
-1,120.53
-790.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.79
23.33
23.42
21.2
Operating profit
1,975.5
1,785.51
1,249.35
1,131.93
OPM
23.89
31
26.12
30.36
Depreciation
-443.77
-406.15
-368.01
-303.83
Interest expense
-7.86
-9.82
-7.27
-21.44
Other income
430.6
161.45
248.77
249.61
Profit before tax
1,954.47
1,530.99
1,122.84
1,056.27
Taxes
-543.78
-375.61
-177.86
-340.69
Tax rate
-27.82
-24.53
-15.84
-32.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,410.69
1,155.38
944.98
715.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1,410.69
1,155.38
944.98
715.58
yoy growth (%)
22.09
22.26
32.05
63.16
NPM
17.06
20.06
19.75
19.19
