Balkrishna Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,738.55
(0.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

8,266.71

5,757.92

4,782.49

3,727.85

yoy growth (%)

43.57

20.39

28.29

15.68

Raw materials

-3,778.55

-2,302.82

-2,126.79

-1,581.32

As % of sales

45.7

39.99

44.47

42.41

Employee costs

-380.43

-325.94

-285.82

-224.29

As % of sales

4.6

5.66

5.97

6.01

Other costs

-2,132.23

-1,343.65

-1,120.53

-790.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.79

23.33

23.42

21.2

Operating profit

1,975.5

1,785.51

1,249.35

1,131.93

OPM

23.89

31

26.12

30.36

Depreciation

-443.77

-406.15

-368.01

-303.83

Interest expense

-7.86

-9.82

-7.27

-21.44

Other income

430.6

161.45

248.77

249.61

Profit before tax

1,954.47

1,530.99

1,122.84

1,056.27

Taxes

-543.78

-375.61

-177.86

-340.69

Tax rate

-27.82

-24.53

-15.84

-32.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,410.69

1,155.38

944.98

715.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1,410.69

1,155.38

944.98

715.58

yoy growth (%)

22.09

22.26

32.05

63.16

NPM

17.06

20.06

19.75

19.19

