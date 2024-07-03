Balkrishna Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
5,134.24
4,956.33
4,412.54
4,482.58
5,276.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,134.24
4,956.33
4,412.54
4,482.58
5,276.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
252.13
236.37
212.85
14.16
332.37
Total Income
5,386.37
5,192.7
4,625.39
4,496.74
5,609.32
Total Expenditure
3,890.84
3,734.61
3,378.89
3,645.71
4,406.71
PBIDT
1,495.53
1,458.09
1,246.5
851.03
1,202.61
Interest
63.13
67.31
45.56
40.32
7.72
PBDT
1,432.4
1,390.78
1,200.94
810.71
1,194.89
Depreciation
329.84
335
315.72
304.21
266.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
244.16
219.31
191.74
112.3
239.17
Deferred Tax
21.47
44.3
14.16
26.02
-0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
836.93
792.17
679.32
368.18
689.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
836.93
792.17
679.32
368.18
689.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
836.93
792.17
679.32
368.18
689.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
43.29
40.98
35.14
19.05
35.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
400
0
400
0
400
Equity
38.66
38.66
38.66
38.66
38.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.12
29.41
28.24
18.98
22.78
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
16.3
15.98
15.39
8.21
13.06
