|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
58.29%
58.29%
58.29%
58.29%
58.29%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
35.17%
35.05%
34.32%
34.1%
33.76%
Non-Institutions
6.53%
6.65%
7.38%
7.59%
7.94%
Total Non-Promoter
41.7%
41.7%
41.7%
41.7%
41.7%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
