Balkrishna Industries Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,368.87
9,759.53
8,295.12
5,783.19
4,811.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,368.87
9,759.53
8,295.12
5,783.19
4,811.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
449.22
346.53
437.92
172.16
250.78
Total Income
9,818.09
10,106.06
8,733.04
5,955.35
5,062.02
Total Expenditure
7,113.5
8,052.42
6,286.37
3,972.75
3,539.99
PBIDT
2,704.59
2,053.64
2,446.67
1,982.6
1,522.03
Interest
112.87
48.04
9.15
11.38
8.9
PBDT
2,591.72
2,005.6
2,437.52
1,971.22
1,513.13
Depreciation
650.72
570.81
455.37
416.3
373.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
411.05
351.47
521.99
370.94
294.31
Deferred Tax
58.46
25.92
24.78
6.45
-114.44
Reported Profit After Tax
1,471.49
1,057.4
1,435.38
1,177.53
959.65
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,471.49
1,057.4
1,435.38
1,177.53
959.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,471.49
1,057.4
1,435.38
1,177.53
959.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
76.12
54.7
74.25
60.91
49.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
800
800
1,400
850
1,000
Equity
38.66
38.66
38.66
38.66
38.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.86
21.04
29.49
34.28
31.63
PBDTM(%)
27.66
20.55
29.38
34.08
31.44
PATM(%)
15.7
10.83
17.3
20.36
19.94
