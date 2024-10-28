Balkrishna Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.66
38.66
38.66
38.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,823.27
7,550.48
6,885.89
5,968.55
Net Worth
8,861.93
7,589.14
6,924.55
6,007.21
Minority Interest
Debt
3,036.89
3,253.97
2,442.67
894.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
349.36
241.29
250.91
216.31
Total Liabilities
12,248.18
11,084.4
9,618.13
7,117.6
Fixed Assets
7,228.09
6,740.77
5,244.5
4,189.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,686.78
2,037.29
1,897.27
1,418.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
12.81
Networking Capital
2,280.55
2,268.56
2,441.11
1,442.56
Inventories
1,270.52
1,592.35
1,639.4
909.27
Inventory Days
72.38
57.63
Sundry Debtors
1,543.34
1,253.54
1,097.68
730.13
Debtor Days
48.46
46.28
Other Current Assets
823.5
610.6
942.99
738.53
Sundry Creditors
-1,034.63
-624.5
-923.24
-704.42
Creditor Days
40.76
44.65
Other Current Liabilities
-322.18
-563.43
-315.72
-230.95
Cash
52.76
37.78
35.25
54.29
Total Assets
12,248.18
11,084.4
9,618.13
7,117.6
