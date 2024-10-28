Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.43
20.2
29.21
14.93
Op profit growth
10.95
42.41
12.4
37.53
EBIT growth
27.13
36.38
6.27
51.39
Net profit growth
21.89
22.7
33.87
60.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.21
31.3
26.42
30.37
EBIT margin
24
27.08
23.86
29.02
Net profit margin
17.3
20.36
19.94
19.25
RoCE
23.52
23.44
20.07
21.1
RoNW
5.54
5.34
5.61
5.67
RoA
4.23
4.4
4.19
3.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
74.26
60.92
49.65
73.05
Dividend per share
28
17
20
8
Cash EPS
50.69
39.37
30.31
42.71
Book value per share
358.63
310.36
259.07
366.53
Valuation ratios
P/E
28.79
27.74
15.93
9.48
P/CEPS
42.18
42.92
26.09
16.22
P/B
5.96
5.44
3.05
1.89
EV/EBIDTA
17.9
16.95
10.61
10.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
32.32
19.7
48.56
8.92
Tax payout
-27.58
-24.27
-15.78
-32.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
40.69
42.39
37.99
39.04
Inventory days
57.46
49.08
41.41
42.85
Creditor days
-48.5
-55.66
-46.7
-53.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-217.62
-137.63
-129.03
-49.11
Net debt / equity
0.35
0.15
0.17
0.38
Net debt / op. profit
1.23
0.51
0.67
1.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.54
-39.96
-44.45
-42.42
Employee costs
-5.18
-6.41
-6.83
-6.89
Other costs
-25.05
-22.32
-22.29
-20.3
