Balkrishna Industries Ltd

Balkrishna Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

2,705.85
(-0.71%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:02 PM

BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,705.85

32.5752,668.3349.60.592,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,13,948.65

25.4748,525.76455.430.176,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

452.8

31.0928,944.73164.781.324,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,024.55

23.4412,354.6795.970.983,291.751,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

359.3

17.349,897.699.131.192,514.63147.64

Balkrishna Inds: RELATED NEWS

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

