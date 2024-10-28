iifl-logo-icon 1
Balkrishna Industries Ltd AGM

2,709.9
(0.17%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:09:57 AM

Balkrishna Inds CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM19 Jul 202426 Jun 2024
This is to inform you that 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be convened on Friday, the 19th July, 2024 through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means. Annual report for year 2023-24 along with Notice of AGM is attached herewith. The Company has fixed Saturday, the 6th July, 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of Members to Final Dividend for year ended 31st March, 2024, if approved at the AGM Proceedings of 62nd Annual General Meeting held on 19th July, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/07/2024)

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

