|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Jul 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|This is to inform you that 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be convened on Friday, the 19th July, 2024 through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means. Annual report for year 2023-24 along with Notice of AGM is attached herewith. The Company has fixed Saturday, the 6th July, 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of Members to Final Dividend for year ended 31st March, 2024, if approved at the AGM Proceedings of 62nd Annual General Meeting held on 19th July, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/07/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.