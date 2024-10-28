This is to inform you that 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be convened on Friday, the 19th July, 2024 through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means. Annual report for year 2023-24 along with Notice of AGM is attached herewith. The Company has fixed Saturday, the 6th July, 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of Members to Final Dividend for year ended 31st March, 2024, if approved at the AGM Proceedings of 62nd Annual General Meeting held on 19th July, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/07/2024)