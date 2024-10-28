iifl-logo-icon 1
Balkrishna Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Balkrishna Inds CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; (ii) Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2024-25 if any. The 2nd Interim Dividend for financial year 2024-25 if declared shall be paid to the equity shareholders whose name appears on the Register of Members of the company on the record date i.e. 2nd November 2024. The Board has approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Copy of the said Results pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure A. Limited Review Report on Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, issued by Statutory Auditors M/s. Jayantilal Thakkar & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 104133W) pursuant to Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure B. The Board has declared 2nd interim dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024 and declaration of 1st Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year 2024-25 if any. The Board has declared an 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00 Per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each for financial year 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, the 9th August, 2024 for Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202410 May 2024
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Approve the Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Declaration of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. The Board has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each (Face value) for year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend for financial year 2023-24 if any. The Board has declared 3rd Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00 per Equity share(200%) on the Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the financial year 2023-24. This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday, the 24th January, 2024 interalia approved Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023, Limited review report and declared 3rd Interim Dividend for financial year 2022-23 of Rs. 4.00 per equity shares (200%) on Equity shares and fixed Record date 2nd February, 2024. The Board of Directors of Holding Company has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of BKT Tyres Limited (WOS) with the Holding Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

