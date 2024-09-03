Summary

Premier Energies Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Premier Solar Systems Private Limited at Hyderabad, India, dated April 3, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The name of Company got changed to Premier Energies Private Limited through a fresh Certificate dated August 6, 2019 issued by the RoC. Upon its conversion into a Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to Premier Energies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 25, 2019 was issued by the RoC.The Company is Indias second largest integrated solar cell and module manufacturer as well as Indias second largest solar cell manufacturer in terms of annual installed capacity with 2 GW for cells and 3.36 GW for modules. It has presence in other steps along the solar power value chain such as providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions, operating and maintenance (O&M) services and being an independent power producer (IPP). It has five manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Telangana.The business operations include (i) the manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, (ii) the manufacturing of solar modules including custom made panels for specific applications, (iii) the execution of EPC projects, (iv) independent power production, (v) O&M services with respect to EPC projects executed by Company and (vi) the sale of other solar-related products.The Company in year 2011, established a solar cell manuf

