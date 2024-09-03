iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Energies Ltd Share Price

1,274.75
(-3.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,334
  • Day's High1,339
  • 52 Wk High1,388
  • Prev. Close1,324.7
  • Day's Low1,263.55
  • 52 Wk Low 802.1
  • Turnover (lac)22,564
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value36.04
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57,462.46
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Premier Energies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1,334

Prev. Close

1,324.7

Turnover(Lac.)

22,564

Day's High

1,339

Day's Low

1,263.55

52 Week's High

1,388

52 Week's Low

802.1

Book Value

36.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57,462.46

P/E

0

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

Premier Energies Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Premier Energies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Premier Energies Secures ₹1,087 Crore Solar Orders

Premier Energies Secures ₹1,087 Crore Solar Orders

26 Nov 2024|11:59 AM

These orders are bagged by two major independent power producers (IPPs) and the third one is an additional customer. Of these, ₹964 crore is for solar modules and ₹123 crore for solar cells.

Premier Energies' arm bags solar module supply order

Premier Energies’ arm bags solar module supply order

9 Oct 2024|04:00 PM

Premier Energies will provide 173.35 MWp of sophisticated n-type TOPCon bifacial solar modules for BrightNight's ambitious project.

Premier Energies bags ₹215 Crore for solar water project

Premier Energies bags ₹215 Crore for solar water project

10 Sep 2024|01:33 PM

This initiative is part of Component-B of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Premier Energies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:03 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.25%

Non-Promoter- 9.79%

Institutions: 9.79%

Non-Institutions: 25.07%

Custodian: 0.87%

Share Price

Premier Energies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

185.24

185.24

24.95

24.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

269.58

254.04

209.81

165.41

Net Worth

454.82

439.28

234.76

190.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,143.79

1,428.53

742.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,143.79

1,428.53

742.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

28.84

35.9

25.34

View Annually Results

Premier Energies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Premier Energies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Premier Energies Ltd

Summary

Premier Energies Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Premier Solar Systems Private Limited at Hyderabad, India, dated April 3, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The name of Company got changed to Premier Energies Private Limited through a fresh Certificate dated August 6, 2019 issued by the RoC. Upon its conversion into a Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to Premier Energies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 25, 2019 was issued by the RoC.The Company is Indias second largest integrated solar cell and module manufacturer as well as Indias second largest solar cell manufacturer in terms of annual installed capacity with 2 GW for cells and 3.36 GW for modules. It has presence in other steps along the solar power value chain such as providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions, operating and maintenance (O&M) services and being an independent power producer (IPP). It has five manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Telangana.The business operations include (i) the manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, (ii) the manufacturing of solar modules including custom made panels for specific applications, (iii) the execution of EPC projects, (iv) independent power production, (v) O&M services with respect to EPC projects executed by Company and (vi) the sale of other solar-related products.The Company in year 2011, established a solar cell manuf
Company FAQs

What is the Premier Energies Ltd share price today?

The Premier Energies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1274.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Energies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Energies Ltd is ₹57462.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Premier Energies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Premier Energies Ltd is 0 and 33.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Premier Energies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Energies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Energies Ltd is ₹802.1 and ₹1388 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Premier Energies Ltd?

Premier Energies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 57.72%, 3 Month at 22.61% and 1 Month at 9.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Premier Energies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Premier Energies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.25 %
Institutions - 9.80 %
Public - 25.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Premier Energies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

