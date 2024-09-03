Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,334
Prev. Close₹1,324.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹22,564
Day's High₹1,339
Day's Low₹1,263.55
52 Week's High₹1,388
52 Week's Low₹802.1
Book Value₹36.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57,462.46
P/E0
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
These orders are bagged by two major independent power producers (IPPs) and the third one is an additional customer. Of these, ₹964 crore is for solar modules and ₹123 crore for solar cells.Read More
Premier Energies will provide 173.35 MWp of sophisticated n-type TOPCon bifacial solar modules for BrightNight's ambitious project.Read More
This initiative is part of Component-B of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
185.24
185.24
24.95
24.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
269.58
254.04
209.81
165.41
Net Worth
454.82
439.28
234.76
190.29
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,143.79
1,428.53
742.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,143.79
1,428.53
742.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
28.84
35.9
25.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Premier Energies Ltd
Summary
Premier Energies Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Premier Solar Systems Private Limited at Hyderabad, India, dated April 3, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The name of Company got changed to Premier Energies Private Limited through a fresh Certificate dated August 6, 2019 issued by the RoC. Upon its conversion into a Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to Premier Energies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 25, 2019 was issued by the RoC.The Company is Indias second largest integrated solar cell and module manufacturer as well as Indias second largest solar cell manufacturer in terms of annual installed capacity with 2 GW for cells and 3.36 GW for modules. It has presence in other steps along the solar power value chain such as providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions, operating and maintenance (O&M) services and being an independent power producer (IPP). It has five manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Telangana.The business operations include (i) the manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, (ii) the manufacturing of solar modules including custom made panels for specific applications, (iii) the execution of EPC projects, (iv) independent power production, (v) O&M services with respect to EPC projects executed by Company and (vi) the sale of other solar-related products.The Company in year 2011, established a solar cell manuf
Read More
The Premier Energies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1274.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Energies Ltd is ₹57462.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Premier Energies Ltd is 0 and 33.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Energies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Energies Ltd is ₹802.1 and ₹1388 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Premier Energies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 57.72%, 3 Month at 22.61% and 1 Month at 9.05%.
