Top Stocks for Today - 10th June 2025

10 Jun 2025 , 06:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ITD Cementation: The company stated that it has received a new order worth ₹893 Crore, including GST. The order received is for the construction of berth and breakwater structures associated with greenfield captive jetty development in Odisha. The company announced the development in its filing with the bourses on June 9.

Premier Energies: South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings is planning to pare up to 2.5 Crore shares in the company. The fund is planning to pare about 5.5% stake in the company through block deals. As per the reports, the floor price of the transaction is fixed at ₹1,051.50 per share. This was at a 1% discount to the current market price.

AstraZeneca: The pharma business announced that its Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Panchal resigned from his position, effective June 30. The board has recommended the appointment of Praveen Rao Akkinepally to be the new Managing Director. He will take charge of office on July 1.

Jaiprakash Associates: The Jaypee Group business stated that it has extended the deadline for submission of resolution plans under its ongoing corporate insolvency process by 15 days. It has pushed the date from June 9 to June 24, 2025.

IRB Infrastructure: The company logged a 9% year-on-year increase in its toll revenue for May 2025. The business logged a toll revenue of ₹581 Crore. In the previous comparable period, the business said that revenue from toll business stood at ₹536 Crore.

