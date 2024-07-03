Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹7,233
Prev. Close₹7,121.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹560.64
Day's High₹7,233
Day's Low₹6,902.35
52 Week's High₹8,139
52 Week's Low₹4,785
Book Value₹295.42
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,338.13
P/E138.16
EPS51.49
Divi. Yield0.34
It is used with Durvalumab to treat advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in patients whose disease has not progressed after first-line treatment.Read More
This combination drug is used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adults, relieving symptoms and preventing exacerbations.Read More
For the first half (H1) of FY25, the revenue rose to ₹795.5 Crore, driven by growth in oncology, biopharmaceuticals, and rare disease segments.Read More
The company plans to launch Durvalumab in 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL solutions in India, pending statutory approvals.Read More
The said indication is for the use of durvalumab in combination with chemotherapy as a neoadjuvant treatment.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
706.92
583.69
506.39
451.17
Net Worth
711.92
588.69
511.39
456.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
805.6
813.56
831.81
571
yoy growth (%)
-0.97
-2.19
45.67
5.01
Raw materials
-311.96
-294.95
-305.23
-181.09
As % of sales
38.72
36.25
36.69
31.71
Employee costs
-230.21
-219.54
-216.7
-153.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
83.04
127.09
113.97
43.8
Depreciation
-16.95
-20.13
-18.58
-14.74
Tax paid
-21.44
-33.79
-41.76
-17.89
Working capital
57.86
101.15
103.65
52.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.97
-2.19
45.67
5.01
Op profit growth
-36.38
12.23
160.74
25.31
EBIT growth
-34.47
11.35
162.8
23.38
Net profit growth
-33.97
29.2
178.69
29.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Narayan K Seshadri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Revathy Ashok
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shilpa Divekar Nirula
Managing Director
Sanjeev Panchal
Non Executive Director
Hooi Bien Chuah
Non Executive Director
Sylvia Lorena Varela Ramon
Executive Director
Bhavana Agrawal
Reports by Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
Summary
AstraZeneca Pharma India (APIL) was incorporated on July 11, 1979. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture, distribution and marketing of pharmaceutical products and co-ordinates clinical trial services with an overseas group company. The major therapy areas where the company operates are Onocology, Alimentary & Metabolism, Cardio Vascular, Renal, Diabetes, Respiratory and Oncology.AstraZeneca Pharma India, formerly known as Astra-IDL (AIL), was an erstwhile joint venture of Astra Zeneca, UK and Hinduja controlled IDL. Astra Pharmaceuticals AB, Sweden acquired all of the 1287500 equity shares in the Company of IDL, representing 25.75% of the Companys issued and paid up equity share capital. Consequently, the Company became a subsidiary of Astra, which is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Astra AB, Sweden (now known as AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB Sweden) and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca Plc, the Group parent Company. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB Sweden. AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (the Company) is a subsidiary of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB, Sweden, which is an indirect subsidiary of AstraZeneca PLC, United Kingdom.The company expanded the installed capacity of Injectables during the year 2001 by 0.20 crores (Nos) and with this expansion the total capacity has been increased to 2.40 crores (Nos).The Companys marketing activities including medical services have been certified for ISO 9002. During 2001-02 the company has commiss
Read More
The Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6935.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd is ₹17338.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd is 138.16 and 26.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd is ₹4785 and ₹8139 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.62%, 3 Years at 32.21%, 1 Year at 25.24%, 6 Month at 11.31%, 3 Month at -6.75% and 1 Month at 8.27%.
