Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd Share Price

6,935.25
(-2.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7,233
  • Day's High7,233
  • 52 Wk High8,139
  • Prev. Close7,121.45
  • Day's Low6,902.35
  • 52 Wk Low 4,785
  • Turnover (lac)560.64
  • P/E138.16
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value295.42
  • EPS51.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,338.13
  • Div. Yield0.34
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

7,233

Prev. Close

7,121.45

Turnover(Lac.)

560.64

Day's High

7,233

Day's Low

6,902.35

52 Week's High

8,139

52 Week's Low

4,785

Book Value

295.42

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,338.13

P/E

138.16

EPS

51.49

Divi. Yield

0.34

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 24

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

AstraZeneca Pharma India Gets CDSCO Nod for Lynparza Cancer Drug

AstraZeneca Pharma India Gets CDSCO Nod for Lynparza Cancer Drug

26 Nov 2024|11:42 PM

It is used with Durvalumab to treat advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in patients whose disease has not progressed after first-line treatment.

AstraZeneca to introduce COPD inhaler Breztri Aerosphere in India

AstraZeneca to introduce COPD inhaler Breztri Aerosphere in India

19 Nov 2024|09:50 AM

This combination drug is used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adults, relieving symptoms and preventing exacerbations.

AstraZeneca India Posts 31% Revenue Surge in Q2

AstraZeneca India Posts 31% Revenue Surge in Q2

14 Nov 2024|10:48 AM

For the first half (H1) of FY25, the revenue rose to ₹795.5 Crore, driven by growth in oncology, biopharmaceuticals, and rare disease segments.

AstraZeneca Pharma Surges on CDSO Approval for Durvalumab in India

AstraZeneca Pharma Surges on CDSO Approval for Durvalumab in India

24 Sep 2024|06:20 PM

The company plans to launch Durvalumab in 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL solutions in India, pending statutory approvals.

AstraZeneca Pharma gets approval to launch cancer drug in India

AstraZeneca Pharma gets approval to launch cancer drug in India

24 Sep 2024|10:54 AM

The said indication is for the use of durvalumab in combination with chemotherapy as a neoadjuvant treatment.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 7.99%

Institutions: 7.99%

Non-Institutions: 17.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

706.92

583.69

506.39

451.17

Net Worth

711.92

588.69

511.39

456.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

805.6

813.56

831.81

571

yoy growth (%)

-0.97

-2.19

45.67

5.01

Raw materials

-311.96

-294.95

-305.23

-181.09

As % of sales

38.72

36.25

36.69

31.71

Employee costs

-230.21

-219.54

-216.7

-153.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

83.04

127.09

113.97

43.8

Depreciation

-16.95

-20.13

-18.58

-14.74

Tax paid

-21.44

-33.79

-41.76

-17.89

Working capital

57.86

101.15

103.65

52.76

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.97

-2.19

45.67

5.01

Op profit growth

-36.38

12.23

160.74

25.31

EBIT growth

-34.47

11.35

162.8

23.38

Net profit growth

-33.97

29.2

178.69

29.22

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Narayan K Seshadri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Revathy Ashok

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shilpa Divekar Nirula

Managing Director

Sanjeev Panchal

Non Executive Director

Hooi Bien Chuah

Non Executive Director

Sylvia Lorena Varela Ramon

Executive Director

Bhavana Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

Summary

AstraZeneca Pharma India (APIL) was incorporated on July 11, 1979. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture, distribution and marketing of pharmaceutical products and co-ordinates clinical trial services with an overseas group company. The major therapy areas where the company operates are Onocology, Alimentary & Metabolism, Cardio Vascular, Renal, Diabetes, Respiratory and Oncology.AstraZeneca Pharma India, formerly known as Astra-IDL (AIL), was an erstwhile joint venture of Astra Zeneca, UK and Hinduja controlled IDL. Astra Pharmaceuticals AB, Sweden acquired all of the 1287500 equity shares in the Company of IDL, representing 25.75% of the Companys issued and paid up equity share capital. Consequently, the Company became a subsidiary of Astra, which is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Astra AB, Sweden (now known as AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB Sweden) and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca Plc, the Group parent Company. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB Sweden. AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (the Company) is a subsidiary of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB, Sweden, which is an indirect subsidiary of AstraZeneca PLC, United Kingdom.The company expanded the installed capacity of Injectables during the year 2001 by 0.20 crores (Nos) and with this expansion the total capacity has been increased to 2.40 crores (Nos).The Companys marketing activities including medical services have been certified for ISO 9002. During 2001-02 the company has commiss
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd share price today?

The Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6935.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd is ₹17338.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd is 138.16 and 26.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd is ₹4785 and ₹8139 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd?

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.62%, 3 Years at 32.21%, 1 Year at 25.24%, 6 Month at 11.31%, 3 Month at -6.75% and 1 Month at 8.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 8.00 %
Public - 17.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

