Summary

AstraZeneca Pharma India (APIL) was incorporated on July 11, 1979. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture, distribution and marketing of pharmaceutical products and co-ordinates clinical trial services with an overseas group company. The major therapy areas where the company operates are Onocology, Alimentary & Metabolism, Cardio Vascular, Renal, Diabetes, Respiratory and Oncology.AstraZeneca Pharma India, formerly known as Astra-IDL (AIL), was an erstwhile joint venture of Astra Zeneca, UK and Hinduja controlled IDL. Astra Pharmaceuticals AB, Sweden acquired all of the 1287500 equity shares in the Company of IDL, representing 25.75% of the Companys issued and paid up equity share capital. Consequently, the Company became a subsidiary of Astra, which is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Astra AB, Sweden (now known as AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB Sweden) and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca Plc, the Group parent Company. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB Sweden. AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (the Company) is a subsidiary of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB, Sweden, which is an indirect subsidiary of AstraZeneca PLC, United Kingdom.The company expanded the installed capacity of Injectables during the year 2001 by 0.20 crores (Nos) and with this expansion the total capacity has been increased to 2.40 crores (Nos).The Companys marketing activities including medical services have been certified for ISO 9002. During 2001-02 the company has commiss

