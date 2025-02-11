AstraZeneca India may sell North Bengaluru unit for ₹3,200 Crore

As per the reports, AstraZeneca India is planning to sell its 64-acre production unit in North Bengaluru under the strategic review of its global manufacturing and supply chain taken out by its parent company.

The company informed that the deal is expected to generate over ₹3,200 Crore. It also announced that the said move comes under its broader corporate land monetization plan.

As per the reported property consultants, the company has issued a global mandate for selecting candidates for the said land deal.

The land, which is valued at over ₹50 Crore per acre, is in most prominent corridors and serves as a manufacturing facility for the pharma major. Even though the land was on sale previously also, the high price made it difficult.

The company earlier informed that it is planning to set up the manufacturing site for sale in a fully operational manner. Additionally, it has started to search for a buyer who can also act as a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) for its current manufacturing and packaging of products at the site, subject to requisite approvals.

AstraZeneca Pharma’s unit in Bengaluru is among the nine sites that specializes in designing and conducting clinical trials.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com