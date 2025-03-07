iifl-logo-icon 1
AstraZeneca Secures CDSCO Approval for Lokelma in India

7 Mar 2025 , 11:00 AM

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India, has granted approval to AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.

The company may import the powder form of sodium zirconium cyclosilicate for preparation of oral suspension as Lokelma in 5 g and 10 g formulation. Form CT-20 has been approved for the company allowing procurement, sale, and distribution of this drug formulation in India.

Lokelma is used for the treatment of hyperkalaemia, a condition characterized by elevated potassium levels in the blood. It is an adult drug used for those with high potassium and are marketed to help individuals with that kind of high potassium.

“With the approval, AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged towards the commercial launch of Lokelma in the market,” the company said in a statement. The launch is contingent upon the receipt of any additional statutory approvals, if needed, prior to the drug being made available to healthcare providers and patients.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd is currently trading at ₹7495 which is a 0.38% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 38% in the last one year, and 1.54% dip in the last one month.

