|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find the enclosed financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We would also like to inform you that the Trading Window remains closed for all Designated Persons from June 16 2024 to August 10 2024 (both days inclusive) in terms of AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited - Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. We request you to please take the same on record. Please find the enclosed financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To recommend Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. We also inform you that the Trading Window remains closed for all Designated Persons from March 16 2024 to May 29 2024 (both days inclusive) in terms of AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited - Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. We request you to please take the same on record. We wish to inform that at the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on May 27, 2024, the Board has recommended dividend of Rs. 24/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. We would also like to inform you that the Trading Window remains closed for all Designated Persons from December 16 2023 to February 10 2024 (both days inclusive) in terms of AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited - Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Please find enclosed copy of the Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
It is used with Durvalumab to treat advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in patients whose disease has not progressed after first-line treatment.Read More
This combination drug is used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adults, relieving symptoms and preventing exacerbations.Read More
For the first half (H1) of FY25, the revenue rose to ₹795.5 Crore, driven by growth in oncology, biopharmaceuticals, and rare disease segments.Read More
The company plans to launch Durvalumab in 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL solutions in India, pending statutory approvals.Read More
The said indication is for the use of durvalumab in combination with chemotherapy as a neoadjuvant treatment.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.Read More
The plan to reduce the GST on these drugs aims to significantly reduce the overall cost of cancer treatment.Read More
