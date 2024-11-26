Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find the enclosed financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We would also like to inform you that the Trading Window remains closed for all Designated Persons from June 16 2024 to August 10 2024 (both days inclusive) in terms of AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited - Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. We request you to please take the same on record. Please find the enclosed financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 15 May 2024

ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To recommend Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. We also inform you that the Trading Window remains closed for all Designated Persons from March 16 2024 to May 29 2024 (both days inclusive) in terms of AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited - Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. We request you to please take the same on record. We wish to inform that at the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on May 27, 2024, the Board has recommended dividend of Rs. 24/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024