AGM 08/08/2024 Please find the enclosed document of the Company in relation to the summary of proceedings of the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Please find the enclosed Voting Results and the Scrutinizers Report of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 8, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)