We wish to inform that at the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on May 27, 2024, the Board has recommended dividend of Rs. 24/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming AGM of the Company. Further to our intimation dated May 27, 2024, we wish to inform that the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of Final Dividend for the financial year is July 5, 2024. The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders, shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before September 6, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)