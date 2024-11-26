iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd Dividend

6,756.55
(-0.43%)
Jan 17, 2025|10:59:54 AM

Astrazeneca Phar CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend27 May 20245 Jul 20245 Jul 2024241200Final
We wish to inform that at the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on May 27, 2024, the Board has recommended dividend of Rs. 24/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming AGM of the Company. Further to our intimation dated May 27, 2024, we wish to inform that the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of Final Dividend for the financial year is July 5, 2024. The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders, shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before September 6, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)

Astrazeneca Phar: Related News

AstraZeneca Pharma India Gets CDSCO Nod for Lynparza Cancer Drug

AstraZeneca Pharma India Gets CDSCO Nod for Lynparza Cancer Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|11:42 PM

It is used with Durvalumab to treat advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in patients whose disease has not progressed after first-line treatment.

Read More
AstraZeneca to introduce COPD inhaler Breztri Aerosphere in India

AstraZeneca to introduce COPD inhaler Breztri Aerosphere in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2024|09:50 AM

This combination drug is used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adults, relieving symptoms and preventing exacerbations.

Read More
AstraZeneca India Posts 31% Revenue Surge in Q2

AstraZeneca India Posts 31% Revenue Surge in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|10:48 AM

For the first half (H1) of FY25, the revenue rose to ₹795.5 Crore, driven by growth in oncology, biopharmaceuticals, and rare disease segments.

Read More
AstraZeneca Pharma Surges on CDSO Approval for Durvalumab in India

AstraZeneca Pharma Surges on CDSO Approval for Durvalumab in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|06:20 PM

The company plans to launch Durvalumab in 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL solutions in India, pending statutory approvals.

Read More
AstraZeneca Pharma gets approval to launch cancer drug in India

AstraZeneca Pharma gets approval to launch cancer drug in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|10:54 AM

The said indication is for the use of durvalumab in combination with chemotherapy as a neoadjuvant treatment.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Read More
Cancer Patients Benefit as GST on Medications Slashed

Cancer Patients Benefit as GST on Medications Slashed

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2024|12:22 PM

The plan to reduce the GST on these drugs aims to significantly reduce the overall cost of cancer treatment.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.