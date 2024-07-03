Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹540.65
Prev. Close₹540.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,449.2
Day's High₹540.8
Day's Low₹527.5
52 Week's High₹694.3
52 Week's Low₹256.1
Book Value₹96.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,104.74
P/E27.28
EPS19.8
Divi. Yield0.31
ITD Cementation has focused intensely on infrastructure excellence to help contribute to growth in India while undertaking landmark projects like Vadhvan Port.
On August 1, reports suggested that KEC International emerged as the front-runner to acquire the promoter holding in ITD Cementation.
ITD Cementation specializes in engineering and construction projects, including maritime structures, airports, tunnels, highways, and industrial buildings.
ITD Cementation has not provided any additional information about the scope of the order or the timelines for its execution.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.18
17.18
17.18
17.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,476.55
1,220.35
1,114.02
1,048.53
Net Worth
1,493.73
1,237.53
1,131.2
1,065.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Revenue
2,208.31
2,141.99
1,872.92
2,917.35
yoy growth (%)
3.09
14.36
-35.8
6.33
Raw materials
-635.38
-733.29
-543.51
-655.36
As % of sales
28.77
34.23
29.01
22.46
Employee costs
-301.31
-285.83
-236.14
-219.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Profit before tax
19.25
94.03
146.19
98.96
Depreciation
-82.84
-78.87
-55.2
-45.83
Tax paid
-3.49
-9.93
-51.53
-48.12
Working capital
78.28
-148.97
284.22
-210.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.09
14.36
-35.8
6.33
Op profit growth
-21.4
3.14
22.09
30.74
EBIT growth
-29.79
-19.72
23.42
24.93
Net profit growth
-63.49
-40.71
43.2
-185.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,717.87
5,090.91
3,809.02
2,727.73
2,860.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,717.87
5,090.91
3,809.02
2,727.73
2,860.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.85
62.89
44.85
45.47
32.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
PIYACHAI KARNASUTA
Executive Vice Chairman
Santi Jongkongka
Managing Director
Jayanta Basu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Shah Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pankaj I C Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jana Chatra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Neogi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ITD Cementation India Ltd
Summary
Summary
ITD Cementation India Limited was incorporated in June 24, 1978 as Cemindia Company Limited and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 6th November, 1978. The Company is engaged in construction of a wide variety of structures like maritime structures, mass rapid transport systems (MRTS), dams & tunnels, airports, highways, bridges & flyovers and other foundations and specialized engineering work. The Company operates into one business segment viz., construction.Formed as Cemindia Company, a FERA company, to take over the Indian branch of the Cementation Company, UK, with its main activity being construction contracts, the company offered specialized services like piling, diaphragm walling, ground treatment, tube leading, soil investigation, mine development, etc. The company, which is a subsidiary of the Cementation Company, UK, which holds a 51% stake, was, renamed Trafalgar House Construction with consent from Trafalgar House, UK, the ultimate holding company. Its target markets are marine projects, harbours, jetties, port installation, road and bridge construction, building projects, civil works for industrial structures such as power stations and dams, etc. With technical assistance from its promoter companies Cementation Piling and Foundations, and Cementation Mining, UK it has developed the technology for pipe jacking and box jacking. This facilitates construction of subways and tunnels under existing roads and rail lines without interrupting traffic. In 19
Read More
The ITD Cementation India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹530 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ITD Cementation India Ltd is ₹9104.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ITD Cementation India Ltd is 27.28 and 5.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ITD Cementation India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ITD Cementation India Ltd is ₹256.1 and ₹694.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ITD Cementation India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.46%, 3 Years at 88.84%, 1 Year at 86.92%, 6 Month at -5.89%, 3 Month at -16.07% and 1 Month at 4.38%.
