iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ITD Cementation India Ltd Share Price

530
(-1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open540.65
  • Day's High540.8
  • 52 Wk High694.3
  • Prev. Close540.1
  • Day's Low527.5
  • 52 Wk Low 256.1
  • Turnover (lac)2,449.2
  • P/E27.28
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value96.98
  • EPS19.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,104.74
  • Div. Yield0.31
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ITD Cementation India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

540.65

Prev. Close

540.1

Turnover(Lac.)

2,449.2

Day's High

540.8

Day's Low

527.5

52 Week's High

694.3

52 Week's Low

256.1

Book Value

96.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,104.74

P/E

27.28

EPS

19.8

Divi. Yield

0.31

ITD Cementation India Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.7

arrow

ITD Cementation India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ITD Cementation Wins ₹1,648 Crore Vadhvan Port Project

ITD Cementation Wins ₹1,648 Crore Vadhvan Port Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|09:30 PM

ITD Cementation has focused intensely on infrastructure excellence to help contribute to growth in India while undertaking landmark projects like Vadhvan Port. 

Read More
ITD Cementation promoter to pare 46.64% stake

ITD Cementation promoter to pare 46.64% stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|10:22 AM

On August 1, reports suggested that KEC International emerged as the front-runner to acquire the promoter holding in ITD Cementation.

Read More
ITD Cementation Surges on ₹1,937 Crore Project Win

ITD Cementation Surges on ₹1,937 Crore Project Win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|04:46 PM

ITD Cementation specializes in engineering and construction projects, including maritime structures, airports, tunnels, highways, and industrial buildings.

Read More
ITD Cementation wins ₹1,937 Crore order; stock zooms ~20%

ITD Cementation wins ₹1,937 Crore order; stock zooms ~20%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|12:34 PM

ITD Cementation has not provided any additional information about the scope of the order or the timelines for its execution.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ITD Cementation India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.63%

Foreign: 46.63%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 23.31%

Institutions: 23.31%

Non-Institutions: 30.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ITD Cementation India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.18

17.18

17.18

17.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,476.55

1,220.35

1,114.02

1,048.53

Net Worth

1,493.73

1,237.53

1,131.2

1,065.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Dec-2017Dec-2016

Revenue

2,208.31

2,141.99

1,872.92

2,917.35

yoy growth (%)

3.09

14.36

-35.8

6.33

Raw materials

-635.38

-733.29

-543.51

-655.36

As % of sales

28.77

34.23

29.01

22.46

Employee costs

-301.31

-285.83

-236.14

-219.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Dec-2017Dec-2016

Profit before tax

19.25

94.03

146.19

98.96

Depreciation

-82.84

-78.87

-55.2

-45.83

Tax paid

-3.49

-9.93

-51.53

-48.12

Working capital

78.28

-148.97

284.22

-210.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Dec-2017Dec-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.09

14.36

-35.8

6.33

Op profit growth

-21.4

3.14

22.09

30.74

EBIT growth

-29.79

-19.72

23.42

24.93

Net profit growth

-63.49

-40.71

43.2

-185.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,717.87

5,090.91

3,809.02

2,727.73

2,860.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,717.87

5,090.91

3,809.02

2,727.73

2,860.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

63.85

62.89

44.85

45.47

32.41

View Annually Results

ITD Cementation India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ITD Cementation India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

PIYACHAI KARNASUTA

Executive Vice Chairman

Santi Jongkongka

Managing Director

Jayanta Basu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Shah Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pankaj I C Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jana Chatra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Neogi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ITD Cementation India Ltd

Summary

ITD Cementation India Limited was incorporated in June 24, 1978 as Cemindia Company Limited and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 6th November, 1978. The Company is engaged in construction of a wide variety of structures like maritime structures, mass rapid transport systems (MRTS), dams & tunnels, airports, highways, bridges & flyovers and other foundations and specialized engineering work. The Company operates into one business segment viz., construction.Formed as Cemindia Company, a FERA company, to take over the Indian branch of the Cementation Company, UK, with its main activity being construction contracts, the company offered specialized services like piling, diaphragm walling, ground treatment, tube leading, soil investigation, mine development, etc. The company, which is a subsidiary of the Cementation Company, UK, which holds a 51% stake, was, renamed Trafalgar House Construction with consent from Trafalgar House, UK, the ultimate holding company. Its target markets are marine projects, harbours, jetties, port installation, road and bridge construction, building projects, civil works for industrial structures such as power stations and dams, etc. With technical assistance from its promoter companies Cementation Piling and Foundations, and Cementation Mining, UK it has developed the technology for pipe jacking and box jacking. This facilitates construction of subways and tunnels under existing roads and rail lines without interrupting traffic. In 19
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ITD Cementation India Ltd share price today?

The ITD Cementation India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹530 today.

What is the Market Cap of ITD Cementation India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ITD Cementation India Ltd is ₹9104.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ITD Cementation India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ITD Cementation India Ltd is 27.28 and 5.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ITD Cementation India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ITD Cementation India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ITD Cementation India Ltd is ₹256.1 and ₹694.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ITD Cementation India Ltd?

ITD Cementation India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.46%, 3 Years at 88.84%, 1 Year at 86.92%, 6 Month at -5.89%, 3 Month at -16.07% and 1 Month at 4.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ITD Cementation India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ITD Cementation India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.63 %
Institutions - 23.31 %
Public - 30.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ITD Cementation India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.