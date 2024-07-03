Summary

ITD Cementation India Limited was incorporated in June 24, 1978 as Cemindia Company Limited and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 6th November, 1978. The Company is engaged in construction of a wide variety of structures like maritime structures, mass rapid transport systems (MRTS), dams & tunnels, airports, highways, bridges & flyovers and other foundations and specialized engineering work. The Company operates into one business segment viz., construction.Formed as Cemindia Company, a FERA company, to take over the Indian branch of the Cementation Company, UK, with its main activity being construction contracts, the company offered specialized services like piling, diaphragm walling, ground treatment, tube leading, soil investigation, mine development, etc. The company, which is a subsidiary of the Cementation Company, UK, which holds a 51% stake, was, renamed Trafalgar House Construction with consent from Trafalgar House, UK, the ultimate holding company. Its target markets are marine projects, harbours, jetties, port installation, road and bridge construction, building projects, civil works for industrial structures such as power stations and dams, etc. With technical assistance from its promoter companies Cementation Piling and Foundations, and Cementation Mining, UK it has developed the technology for pipe jacking and box jacking. This facilitates construction of subways and tunnels under existing roads and rail lines without interrupting traffic. In 19

