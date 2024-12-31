iifl-logo-icon 1
ITD Cementation India Ltd Key Ratios

524.5
(1.34%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Dec-2017Dec-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.64

38.83

-29.86

-4.33

Op profit growth

-27.98

8.88

2.7

37.97

EBIT growth

-38.55

-13.38

24.93

6.28

Net profit growth

-63.49

-40.72

43.21

-185.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.8

10.33

13.17

8.99

EBIT margin

4.58

7.11

11.41

6.4

Net profit margin

0.57

1.5

3.53

1.73

RoCE

7.88

14.73

22.52

18.09

RoNW

0.37

1.29

3.11

2.39

RoA

0.24

0.78

1.74

1.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.93

2.55

4.7

3.3

Dividend per share

0.12

0.3

0.4

0.3

Cash EPS

-4.91

-3.1

0.97

0.29

Book value per share

62.03

61.27

39.78

35.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

83.44

11.62

46.35

45.04

P/CEPS

-15.79

-9.55

224.26

508.64

P/B

1.25

0.48

5.47

4.17

EV/EBIDTA

7.02

2.55

12.81

10.64

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

8.52

9.15

Tax payout

31.08

-22.31

-35.78

-48.3

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

74.66

52.62

40.25

32.54

Inventory days

41.92

28.5

23.73

79.88

Creditor days

-103.34

-92.93

-127.23

-93.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.9

-1.56

-2.68

-2.11

Net debt / equity

0.23

0.24

0.6

0.34

Net debt / op. profit

1.17

0.87

1.37

0.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-31.28

-37.24

-30.2

-22.43

Employee costs

-12.65

-12.1

-12.49

-7.55

Other costs

-48.26

-40.31

-44.12

-61.01

ITD Cem : related Articles

ITD Cementation Wins ₹1,648 Crore Vadhvan Port Project

ITD Cementation Wins ₹1,648 Crore Vadhvan Port Project

31 Dec 2024|09:30 PM

ITD Cementation has focused intensely on infrastructure excellence to help contribute to growth in India while undertaking landmark projects like Vadhvan Port. 

ITD Cementation promoter to pare 46.64% stake

ITD Cementation promoter to pare 46.64% stake

28 Oct 2024|10:22 AM

On August 1, reports suggested that KEC International emerged as the front-runner to acquire the promoter holding in ITD Cementation.

ITD Cementation Surges on ₹1,937 Crore Project Win

ITD Cementation Surges on ₹1,937 Crore Project Win

3 Oct 2024|04:46 PM

ITD Cementation specializes in engineering and construction projects, including maritime structures, airports, tunnels, highways, and industrial buildings.

ITD Cementation wins ₹1,937 Crore order; stock zooms ~20%

ITD Cementation wins ₹1,937 Crore order; stock zooms ~20%

3 Oct 2024|12:34 PM

ITD Cementation has not provided any additional information about the scope of the order or the timelines for its execution.

