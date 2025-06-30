iifl-logo
ITD Cementation Wins ₹580 Crore Jetty Project in Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais LNG Expansion

30 Jun 2025 , 08:37 AM

ITD Cementation India has secured a major contract overseas from Abu Dhabi. The deal, valued at $67.4 million (roughly ₹580 crore), is part of the Ruwais LNG expansion, where the company will handle jetty construction work.

According to ITD Cementation, this win falls under its regular business activity and strengthens its presence in the international marine infrastructure space. Just a week ago, the company had also announced two separate contract wins within India, together pegged at around ₹960 crore, excluding GST.

  • The first project involves carrying out various civil works at Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala.
  • The second project relates to the development of a multi-storey commercial complex in Kolkata.

Although the company has kept client names and execution timelines under wraps.

On the earnings front, the firm closed its March 2025 quarter with a net profit of ₹113.6 crore, registering a 27% rise year-on-year. Revenue for the quarter touched ₹2,478.7 crore, showing nearly 10% growth compared to the same period last year driven largely by smooth execution on core projects.

Operating profit stood at ₹259.6 crore, up by 18% from the year-ago quarter. The operating margin improved to 10.5%, from 9.8% in Q4 of FY24. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share, which translates to a 200% payout for shareholders for FY25.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

