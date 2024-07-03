ITD Cementation India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,717.87
5,090.91
3,809.02
2,727.73
2,860.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,717.87
5,090.91
3,809.02
2,727.73
2,860.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.85
62.89
44.85
45.47
32.41
Total Income
7,781.72
5,153.8
3,853.86
2,773.2
2,893.13
Total Expenditure
6,972.81
4,691.02
3,515.95
2,514.85
2,606.05
PBIDT
808.91
462.78
337.91
258.35
287.07
Interest
217.99
165.39
141.6
138.2
130.5
PBDT
590.93
297.39
196.31
120.15
156.58
Depreciation
207.88
113.52
102.55
100.15
96.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
129.12
59.32
26.02
7.72
12.03
Deferred Tax
-20.26
-0.18
-1.6
-3.67
4.3
Reported Profit After Tax
274.18
124.73
69.34
15.95
43.76
Minority Interest After NP
0.45
0.48
0.54
0.2
0.6
Net Profit after Minority Interest
273.73
124.24
68.81
15.76
43.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-29.81
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
273.73
124.24
68.81
15.76
72.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.93
7.23
4.01
0.92
2.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
170
75
45
12
30
Equity
17.18
17.18
17.18
17.18
17.18
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.48
9.09
8.87
9.47
10.03
PBDTM(%)
7.65
5.84
5.15
4.4
5.47
PATM(%)
3.55
2.45
1.82
0.58
1.52
ITD Cementation has focused intensely on infrastructure excellence to help contribute to growth in India while undertaking landmark projects like Vadhvan Port.Read More
On August 1, reports suggested that KEC International emerged as the front-runner to acquire the promoter holding in ITD Cementation.Read More
ITD Cementation specializes in engineering and construction projects, including maritime structures, airports, tunnels, highways, and industrial buildings.Read More
ITD Cementation has not provided any additional information about the scope of the order or the timelines for its execution.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.