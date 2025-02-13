iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

13 Feb 2025 , 05:05 PM

ITD Cementation India Ltd on Wednesday reported a year-on-year rise of 11% in net profit at ₹87 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 as against ₹78.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

On a YoY basis, revenue from operations grew to ₹2,244.9 Crore from ₹2,017.2 Crore in Q3 FY24, which translates to an 11.3% increase, indicating steady run-rate business growth. EBITDA rose marginally by 0.6% (YoY) at ₹206.1 crore versus ₹204.8 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was 9.2%, compared to 10.2% a year ago.

Total operating income for the first nine months of FY25 stood at ₹6,617 crore, up 21% YoY. EBITDA for the nine-month period was up 16% YoY, at ₹655 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) jumped 41% to ₹259 crore. On December 31, 2024, ITD Cementation’s order book stood at ₹19,893 crore and ₹6,370 crore new orders were added in FY25 so far. Its net debt is 0.43x of equity, which indicates it is conservative and financially healthy.

Related Tags

  • ITD Cementation India Ltd
  • ITD Cementation Q3 Profit
  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.