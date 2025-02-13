ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation India Ltd on Wednesday reported a year-on-year rise of 11% in net profit at ₹87 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 as against ₹78.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

On a YoY basis, revenue from operations grew to ₹2,244.9 Crore from ₹2,017.2 Crore in Q3 FY24, which translates to an 11.3% increase, indicating steady run-rate business growth. EBITDA rose marginally by 0.6% (YoY) at ₹206.1 crore versus ₹204.8 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was 9.2%, compared to 10.2% a year ago.

Total operating income for the first nine months of FY25 stood at ₹6,617 crore, up 21% YoY. EBITDA for the nine-month period was up 16% YoY, at ₹655 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) jumped 41% to ₹259 crore. On December 31, 2024, ITD Cementation’s order book stood at ₹19,893 crore and ₹6,370 crore new orders were added in FY25 so far. Its net debt is 0.43x of equity, which indicates it is conservative and financially healthy.