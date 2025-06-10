iifl-logo
ITD Cementation secures ₹893 Crore contract in Odisha

10 Jun 2025 , 10:50 AM

ITD Cementation Limited has received new orders worth ₹893 Crore, including GST. The order is for the construction of berth and breakwater structures associated with greenfield captive jetty development in Odisha.

The company announced the development in its filing with the bourses on June 9, calling this an order in the ordinary course of business.

This fresh order adds up to the company’s existing order book. This came after the company announced a ₹593 Crore contract last month. This recent order was for infrastructure works at Jaipur International Airport. Following this development, the stock gained as much as 14%.

The infrastructure player has been operating in India for over 9 decades, and announced robust performance during the quarter.

The business announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025. It logged a net profit of ₹113.60 Crore. This was 27% higher than the previous corresponding quarter. 

The business reported a 10% increase in its revenue for the quarter at ₹2,478.70 Crore. Its operating profit registered a growth of 19% year-on-year to ₹259.60 Crore.

Additionally, the business posted an improvement in its EBITDA margin at 10.50% against 9.80% in the previous corresponding period.

At around 10.49 AM, ITD Cementation was trading 6.56% higher at ₹809, against previous close of ₹759.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹830, and ₹796, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

