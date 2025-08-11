iifl-logo

PG Electroplast tanks ~19% as ₹526 Crore equity changes hands

11 Aug 2025 , 12:54 PM

Shares of PG Electroplast slipped over 19% in Monday’s intraday session after the company witnessed a large trade. On Friday, the company’s share saw a 23% decline in its share price after the announcement of its Q1 results and a significant downward revision in its full-year guidance.

With today’s decline, the stock has now reached its half level on a year-to-date basis.

As per the reports, about 1.04 Crore shares or 3.70% of the outstanding share capital of the company changed hands in multiple deals. These shares were exchanged at a price of ₹500 per share. 

The aggregate value of these deals stands at ₹526 Crore. 

At around 12.30 PM, PG Electroplast was trading 16.71% lower at ₹490.40, against the previous close of ₹588.80 on NSE. The counter slipped to an intraday low of ₹473.75 in today’s trading session.

In its earnings release, the company’s management highlighted that even though it remains confident of the long-term growth prospects of the company, it has decided to trim the FY26 capex guidance to be between ₹700 Crore and ₹750 Crore. Earlier, the company announced a capex of ₹800-900 Crore for FY26.

Furthermore, the company has now revised the revenue growth expectations between 17-19% for the full year, as compared to 30.30% growth projected earlier. It has also revised the group revenue guidance to 21%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

