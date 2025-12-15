KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

KEC International said it has secured new orders worth ₹1,150 crore, marking the largest single order ever for its India transmission and distribution business. The company said the contracts were received in the normal course of business.

The RPG Group company added that its India T and D segment won a major composite order from a leading private sector client. The project includes the construction of a 765 kV transmission line along with a 765 by 400 kV air-insulated substation, to be executed on a turnkey basis.

Apart from the power transmission order, KEC’s civil business also bagged a separate contract. This order relates to additional civil and structural works for a 150 MW thermal power plant, helping the company expand its footprint in the segment.

Earlier, while commenting on the company’s outlook, Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said KEC remains confident of meeting its full-year operating margin guidance of around 8 percent. He also said the company expects to deliver revenue growth of about 15 percent for the year.

Kejriwal noted that close to 60 percent of the company’s annual revenue is typically generated in the second half of the financial year. This seasonal trend, he said, supports operating leverage despite some margin pressure seen during the second quarter.

For the second quarter, KEC reported a 19 percent year-on-year increase in revenue, driven largely by strong execution in the transmission and distribution business, which recorded a 44 percent growth during the period.

This performance was partly offset by a softer showing in the civil construction segment. The company said the business was impacted by monsoon-related disruptions, labour availability issues and slower payments on certain water projects.

With the latest order wins, KEC’s total order intake for the year so far has crossed ₹18,000 crore. The management said this strengthens its confidence in achieving the company’s full-year targets.

