iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

15 Dec 2025 , 01:28 PM

KEC International said it has secured new orders worth ₹1,150 crore, marking the largest single order ever for its India transmission and distribution business. The company said the contracts were received in the normal course of business.

The RPG Group company added that its India T and D segment won a major composite order from a leading private sector client. The project includes the construction of a 765 kV transmission line along with a 765 by 400 kV air-insulated substation, to be executed on a turnkey basis.

Apart from the power transmission order, KEC’s civil business also bagged a separate contract. This order relates to additional civil and structural works for a 150 MW thermal power plant, helping the company expand its footprint in the segment.

Earlier, while commenting on the company’s outlook, Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said KEC remains confident of meeting its full-year operating margin guidance of around 8 percent. He also said the company expects to deliver revenue growth of about 15 percent for the year.

Kejriwal noted that close to 60 percent of the company’s annual revenue is typically generated in the second half of the financial year. This seasonal trend, he said, supports operating leverage despite some margin pressure seen during the second quarter.

For the second quarter, KEC reported a 19 percent year-on-year increase in revenue, driven largely by strong execution in the transmission and distribution business, which recorded a 44 percent growth during the period.

This performance was partly offset by a softer showing in the civil construction segment. The company said the business was impacted by monsoon-related disruptions, labour availability issues and slower payments on certain water projects.

With the latest order wins, KEC’s total order intake for the year so far has crossed ₹18,000 crore. The management said this strengthens its confidence in achieving the company’s full-year targets.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • KEC International
  • KEC International Limited
  • KEC International Ltd orders
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

SAIL Sales Rise 14% to 12.7 MT in April–November Despite Price Pressures

SAIL Sales Rise 14% to 12.7 MT in April–November Despite Price Pressures

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|02:59 PM
Ashoka Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,041 Crore BMC Flyover Project in Mumbai

Ashoka Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,041 Crore BMC Flyover Project in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:35 PM
SEPC shares zoom ~13% after inking MoU worth ₹3,300 Crore

SEPC shares zoom ~13% after inking MoU worth ₹3,300 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM
KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM
Biocon launches drug-device combination for diabetes and obesity

Biocon launches drug-device combination for diabetes and obesity

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:07 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.