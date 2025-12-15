iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

SAIL Sales Rise 14% to 12.7 MT in April–November Despite Price Pressures

15 Dec 2025 , 02:59 PM

State-owned steel producer SAIL said it recorded a 14 percent year-on-year increase in sales volumes during April to November 2025, even as the industry faced pricing pressure and uneven demand conditions.

The company sold 12.7 million tonnes of steel during the eight-month period, compared with 11.1 million tonnes in the same period last year, according to the exchange disclosure.

SAIL said the performance was supported by a focused sales strategy, which helped the company navigate challenges arising from global price volatility, shifting trade policies and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Retail sales also showed steady growth during the period. The company reported retail sales of 0.97 million tonnes, up 13 percent from 0.86 million tonnes recorded between April and November 2024.

SAIL attributed the improvement in retail volumes to its nationwide brand promotion initiatives and deeper market outreach across regions. In November alone, the company saw a sharp jump in volumes. Overall steel sales rose 27 percent year on year during the month, while retail sales recorded a much stronger growth of 69 percent compared with the year-ago period.

Steel Authority of India operates under the Ministry of Steel and runs five integrated steel plants located in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal. The company has an installed capacity of more than 20 million tonnes per annum.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market news today
  • SAIL
  • Steel Authority of India
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

SAIL Sales Rise 14% to 12.7 MT in April–November Despite Price Pressures

SAIL Sales Rise 14% to 12.7 MT in April–November Despite Price Pressures

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|02:59 PM
Ashoka Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,041 Crore BMC Flyover Project in Mumbai

Ashoka Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,041 Crore BMC Flyover Project in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:35 PM
SEPC shares zoom ~13% after inking MoU worth ₹3,300 Crore

SEPC shares zoom ~13% after inking MoU worth ₹3,300 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM
KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM
Biocon launches drug-device combination for diabetes and obesity

Biocon launches drug-device combination for diabetes and obesity

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:07 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.