SAIL Sales Rise 14% to 12.7 MT in April–November Despite Price Pressures

State-owned steel producer SAIL said it recorded a 14 percent year-on-year increase in sales volumes during April to November 2025, even as the industry faced pricing pressure and uneven demand conditions.

The company sold 12.7 million tonnes of steel during the eight-month period, compared with 11.1 million tonnes in the same period last year, according to the exchange disclosure.

SAIL said the performance was supported by a focused sales strategy, which helped the company navigate challenges arising from global price volatility, shifting trade policies and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Retail sales also showed steady growth during the period. The company reported retail sales of 0.97 million tonnes, up 13 percent from 0.86 million tonnes recorded between April and November 2024.

SAIL attributed the improvement in retail volumes to its nationwide brand promotion initiatives and deeper market outreach across regions. In November alone, the company saw a sharp jump in volumes. Overall steel sales rose 27 percent year on year during the month, while retail sales recorded a much stronger growth of 69 percent compared with the year-ago period.

Steel Authority of India operates under the Ministry of Steel and runs five integrated steel plants located in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal. The company has an installed capacity of more than 20 million tonnes per annum.

